Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh locates Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vansh saying she had worn this dress when she came to the sauna to save me. Ishani sees Aryan with a gun. He asks you… I thought Vansh has come. She says you think he will come to apologize, control your anger, reason is Riddhima. Aryan says whatever the reason, he slapped me. She says I can see an opportunity, did you kidnap Riddhima. He says you believe I m so stupid, why would I invite Vansh to save her, you are also capable of that. She says no, if I kidnapped her, I would have sent her dead body, if we delay Vansh in going, then it may happen what we think, go and take a bath, cool your mind, I will do something, Riddhima shouldn’t come in this house.

Riddhima is held captive. She recalls Vansh. Ishani goes to puncture Vansh’s car tyre. Dadi stops her. Ishani says I want to stop Vansh from going, you also want the same, right, think, we can get rid of Riddhima, let me do this. Dadi says stop this kiddish things, he will not stop, he will go at any cost, let him go, just pray that he doesn’t reach there on time. Angre comes there. He sees a ring there. Vansh says don’t worry Riddhima, I will save you, I m coming. Angre calls him. Vansh says I have to tell something imp. Angre says I got something in the parking. Vansh goes to him. Angre shows the ring. Vansh says its Riddhima’s ring, I got this necklace and her dress cloth. He asks what’s these tyre marks. Angre says I asked for the cctv footage. Vansh asks security to show it. They see a car leaving. Vansh says this car came at the same time, they kidnapped Riddhima, I want to know where this car is. Angre says I m already on it. He gets a call. He says we got the car location. They leave in the car. Dadi says shall I call Vyom or not, what shall I do. Vyom answers the call. He asks do you do puja in morning, your sins won’t get washed. She asks did you kidnap Riddhima and threaten of killing her, I don’t care about it, but Vansh is coming there to find her, make sure that my secret shouldn’t come out.

Aryan is in the corridor. Vyom says thanks, tell me what to do with Vansh. Dadi scolds him. Vyom jokes on her. Aryan comes and says Dadi…. Dadi disconnects the call. Aryan asks what happened. She asks did you get any news. He asks whom were you talking to. She says I was trying to find out Vansh. He asks is everything fine, come out. Vyom says who is this mystery kidnapper, we should shake hands soon. Riddhima says Vansh will not leave you. Sara comes and says I told you before, my name is Sara, you killed Gayatri before, you will get saved if Vansh comes, lets see if he comes or not. Angre sees the car and says it means we have come to the right place. Vansh asks the time. Angre says its 7, don’t worry, we will save Riddhima, like she stayed strong when Vyom gave you poison, we have less time, its dangerous task. Vyom comes behind Vansh and hits on his back. Angre fights Vyom. Vyom hits Angre. Angre falls down. Vansh catches Vyom. They fight. Vansh punches Vyom’s face. Vyom falls away.

Vansh asks Angre to get up, is he okay. Angre says yes. They see Vyom gone. Vansh says listen to me, if Vyom is here, it means Riddhima is also here. Angre says you save Riddhima, I will handle Vyom. Vansh says we don’t have time, you go that side, I will see here. Vyom comes behind Vansh once again with a stick. Vyom tries to beat him. Vansh bends down. They fight again. Vansh gets the stick. Vyom takes the sand and throws in Vansh’s eyes. Vyom laughs. Vansh says last time, I had left you, this time, I won’t spare you. Vyom asks him to come on and hit. He says I know your senses are strong, hit me, come on. He runs away. Vansh shouts Riddhima. Riddhima shouts Vansh. Sara says Vansh is punctual, he has come, you have half an hour, you will hear Vansh’s scream, then get the sound. Riddhima asks her to spare Vansh. Sara aims the arrow at Vansh. Vansh comes there. Angre comes there and catches Sara. Vansh goes. Angre removes her mask. She bites his mask. She injects him. He hits on her head and falls down. Sara also faints there. Riddhima calls out Vansh. He tries to reach her.



Precap:

Vansh goes to Riddhima. She asks him to save her. Vyom says Vansh got trapped. He says be careful, if your foot gets moved, then a bomb will blow any minute.

Update Credit to: Amena