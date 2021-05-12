Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 12th May 2021 Written update: Vansh fights Vyom

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Aryan loading his gun. Ishani comes there. Aryan says he wants to kill Vansh for slapping him. Ishani says Vansh slapped him for Riddhima. She asks Aryan if he had kidnapped Riddhima. Arayn denies and says if he had kidnapped Riddhima, he would have sent her dead body. Aryan asks if it’s not Ishani. Ishani says that she would have also sent Riddhima’s dead body. Ishani further says that if they delay Vansh, their wish can come true. Aryan asks how. Ishani says that she will do something so that Riddhima never returns.

Riddhima is shown blindfolded and tied up to a chair. She gains consciousnes and shouts who has kidnapped her. Ishani tries to puncture Vansh’s car wheel with a knife, but Dadi holds her hand. Dadi asks what she’s doing. Ishani says that she’s trying to stop Vansh from going, Dadi also wants the same. She says that they won’t get another opportunity to get red off Riddhima. Dadi says her act is childish, Vansh is obsessed to save Riddhima and he won’t stop. Dadi asks to let Vansh go and prays to God that he doesn’t reach Riddhima in time. They hear footsteps and leave the place. Angre comes there and finds a ring on the ground. Vansh phones Angre. The latter calls him to the parking area. Vansh rushes there. Angre gives the ring to Vansh. Vansh recognizes that the ring belongs to Riddhima. He asks Angre where he got it. Angre says on the ground. Vansh shows the necklace and the cloth piece. Vansh then notices tyre marks. Vansh asks the security guard for the CCTV footage checks it. They see a car going from there and notices the car number. Vansh says that the person in the car must’ve kidnapped Riddhima. Angre gets a call and learns the car’s location. Angre tells that the car is Morlem. Vansh and Angre leave.

Dadi phones Vyom and asks if he has kidnapped and threatened to kill her before morning. Dadi further says that she doesn’t care what he does with Riddhima, but Vansj coming to Morlem to find Riddhima. A FB shows of Dadi overhearing Vansh and Angre. Dadi says that her secret shouldn’t come out. Vyom thanks Dadi for giving permission to do whatever he wants with Riddhima and asks what to do with Vansh. Dadi warns Vyom. As Dadi is talking with Vyom in the phone call, Aryan comes there calling out Dadi. Dadi cuts the call immediately. Aryan asks why she looks worried and she’s talking with whom. Dadi says that she’s trying to find Vansh’s whereabouts.

Vyom wonders who has kidnapped and says that he should joint hands with that mystery kidnapper. Riddhima keeps shouting. Sara comes there. Sara reveals that she had kidnapped Riddhima so that Vansh comes there finding her. She says that if Vansh comes in time, she will be saved else she will get killed.

Vyom and Angre reach the location. They find the car they saw in the CCTV footage. They go in. Vansh asks Angre what’s the time. Angre says that 7pm. Angre assures that they will save Riddhima like Riddhima saved him from Vyom. Vansh says that his life has no value in front Riddhima. He can’t imagine someone kidnapped Riddhima. Angre says that they have less time. Vyom attacks Vansh from behind. Vansh sits holding his head. Angre fights Vyom. Vyom kicks Angre and Angre falls unconscious. Vansh gets up and punches Vyom. Vansh then calls out Angre and helps him to get up. They see Vyom left the place. Angre says that he will handle Vyom and asks to save Riddhima.

Vansh is looking for Riddhima. Vyom comes there. They start beating each other. Vyom falls down. Vyom throws dust into Vansh’s eyes. Vansh is unable to see. He scolds Vyom and says that he won’t leave him this time. Vyom challenges to hit him. Vansh tries to sense Vyon and hit him. Vyon leaves from there. Vansh shouts Riddhima.

Meanwhile Riddhima shouts Vansh. Sara says it’s 7, she has half an hour more. Then she will hear Vansh’s scream then she will hear Vansh dead body falling sound. Riddhima requests Sara to leave Vansh. She says that she’s ready to accept all her demands. Sara aims the bow.

A masked person aims the bow at Vansh. Angre catches that person. Angre removes her mask. It’s revealed to be Sara. Sara injects Angre. The latter hits Sara and she falls unconscious. Angre also faints. Vansh shouts Riddhima. The latter hears him and shouts Vansh.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vansh is blindfolded. He tries to find Riddhima’s whereabouts hearing her shouts. Vansh reaches a room. Vyon says that there’s bomb under Vansh foot and if he steps out then bomb will blast.