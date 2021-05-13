Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh saves Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vansh asking Riddhima if she can hear him, just call out. Riddhima asks are you fine, I m here Vansh. She shouts out. He asks her to just call him out. He blindfolds himself. She says I m here, please save me. Sara gets conscious. She sees Angre lying there. She runs away. Angre also gets conscious. He leaves. Vansh comes to Riddhima’s chamber. Vyom says I should thank Dadi, what a lovely lady, she gave the tip on time. Vansh asks are you here. Riddhima says I m here. Vyom says he got trapped in my trap. Vansh says I will save you. She says I knew you will come to save me. They recall their moments. He steps on something. Riddhima asks what’s this sound. Vyom comes and lies down there. He says hi Vansh, welcome back, be careful, once you move your foot, bomb will blast. He laughs and goes.

Vansh shouts I will kill you. Riddhima asks what did Vyom say. Vansh says I have kept my foot on the mine, you also don’t move, mines can blast. She asks him to leave. He says mines will blast if I move, we will live and die together, you love me. She says a lot. He asks you trust me. She says more than myself. He says trust me, I will make everything fine, I love you. She says I love you too. He says let me concentrate. Vyom says blast will happen any moment. He hears the sound and laughs. He says I will share this good news with Dadi. Dadi worries for Vansh. Ishani says if anything happens to Angre, I won’t leave Vansh. Dadi says we will go and find out. Ishani asks do you know where they are. Dadi says yes, I mean we will ask staff. Ishani asks Sara from where is she coming at this time. Sara says I was romancing a hot guy at night, don’t tell this to Aryan, his heart will break. Ishani asks do you know where is Riddhima, we are worried for her. Sara asks did she go out with someone.

Vyom calls Dadi and says Riddhima has died in a mine blast, you won’t care for it, Vansh is also dead in the blast, he is gone. Dadi asks what. Ishani asks what happened. Dadi says blast, my Vansh…. Ishani asks what. Sara thinks someone completed my work. Ishani says Angre was also there with Vansh, say something. Vyom checks the place and laughs. He says blast didn’t happen. He gets angry and says Vansh got saved again. He hears Vansh’s recording. Vansh says you failed twice, what will you do now, you got trapped in your own circle, you want to know how I left from here. Vansh takes a heavy vase stand and says I will save you, myself and our baby. He keeps the stand on his place and gets away. Riddhima asks are you fine. He says yes, don’t move, mines can blast. He removes blindfold. He asks her not to move, there is a mine under her foot. He takes another stand. He says nothing will happen to you, I love you. She says I love you too. He keeps the stand and lifts her foot. He frees her. She asks what happened to you, are you fine. He hugs her and says I told you, I won’t let anything happen to you and baby. She says you were with me. He plays the blast sound.

Riddhima hugs him. Vansh leaves. FB ends. Vansh says when you threw the sand, I had tied the blindfold and came here, I knew you wanted to bring me to this room. Vyom says I will play such a game that the king and the move will be mine. Ishani asks where are you Angre, I got to know about the bomb blast, Dadi is crying a lot. Angre says I m fine, there were land mines everywhere, we are finding the kidnappers, we are fine, tell Dadi that we are coming. Vansh gets Riddhima to the hotel. She says I m fine, put me down, I feel I got heavy. He kisses her and asks what do you feel now. She says I can’t live without you, I love you a lot, I m because of you, I m in you. He says when you need me, I m never there. She says you think so, I think that until you are with me, nothing will happen to me. He kisses her. He says I missed you. She says I missed you more. She says if anything happened today, I would have not forgiven myself, I would have gone mad. She says I m fine, you saved me, I trust you, you can’t let anything happen to me, throw out your anger from that window. He throws his anger and asks what now. She says nothing, look into my eyes. He looks at her.

Precap:

Vansh and Riddhima dance. She faints. Vansh asks the secret. She says Sara, I wanted to save you. Ishani calls Vansh and says Dadi is fallen sick, come fast. Vansh says I will come. Angre says she told everything. He shows a video to Vansh. Vansh gets shocked.

