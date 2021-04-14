Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kiara gets killed – TMT Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Vansh saying I used to be pondering to go for dinner, we simply doubt one another, I used to be pondering to alter issues, I need a night time the place we will’t get away from one another, I need my Riddhima as we speak, my love, my spouse, my sweetheart, drop your questions, I m not giving any cheat, I swear, we are going to unite tonight the identical manner like earlier than, previous Vansh and Riddhima, see I purchased you items. She likes the surprises. Ishq mein marjawan…performs… She hugs him. He asks are you able to hear something, you might be proper, marriages are made in heaven, we destroy them on earth, I can’t let our marriage get destroyed. She says I really like you Vansh. She pushes him on the mattress. They get shut. He will get a name. He leaves. He asks the place is Kiara, discover her. He calls and asks is Kiara with you, what… Angre says she isn’t that aspect. Riddhima asks what occurred, who’re you discovering. Vansh says Kiara, I can’t let you know something, you understand the place is she. She says no, perhaps she is with Aryan. Vansh asks Angre to verify for Kiara on the gymnasium as effectively. Angre goes.

Riddhima additionally seems to be for Kiara. Angre says she is nowhere. Riddhima says she isn’t answering, did she run away, why are they discovering her. Kiara falls down in the lounge. Riddhima shouts and runs to her. She shouts Vansh. Vansh comes and sees Kiara. Everybody comes. Riddhima says she fell from above. Aryan checks Kiara and says she is useless, will anybody inform me, what’s occurring. Riddhima says I used to be calling her, she fell from above. Aryan asks what do you imply. She says I don’t know. Vansh asks Angre to verify the useless physique. Angre sees the gown torn on the again.

They see the tattoo erased. Vansh remembers her name for assist. He indicators Angre. Riddhima asks what was she doing on the terrace. Dadi asks did she commit suicide. Vansh says no, its a homicide. Anupriya says she was a beautiful woman, her household shall be shocked. Ishani says we’re additionally in shock. Angre says I received cctv digital camera checked, guard stated that nobody went in or left from the home. Vansh says it means one among us have accomplished this homicide. He asks everybody to confess it. Dadi scolds him. She asks Angre to take the useless physique. Ishani asks why Angre, Vansh may also do that. Angre says sorry boss. Vansh says useless physique will go for post-mortem, I need to understand how did this occur, its imp since its a homicide. Aryan says it could imply inviting police house, are you positive. Dadi says Aryan is true, simply do the final rites and finish this matter. Aryan says Vansh is in affect of somebody nowadays, he doesn’t care. Vansh says post-mortem will occur. Riddhima thinks of the tattoo. She says somebody knew about that tattoo and erased it, only one individual can do that who has the black field, Vansh….

Chanchal involves Anupriya. She says I’ve come to sleep right here, I believed you’ll be scared too. Anupriya asks what’s the use. Chanchal says a lot occurred, Kiara’s useless physique is right here, her spirit shall be right here. Anupriya says no, I m praying for home peace. Chanchal asks about reminiscence of spirits. She says I had scolded Kiara loads, she was actually scary. She will get scared. Anupriya asks her to sleep. They misinform sleep.

Riddhima asks how will you sit peacefully after killing somebody, I m speaking to you Vansh, you killed Kiara proper, I do know it was the black field code, its really easy so that you can kill somebody and behave like nothing occurred. Vansh says you might be misunderstanding me. She says I m understanding proper, whose name did you get, you weren’t shocked seeing Kiara’s useless physique, you bought the tattoo, you requested Angre to verify her tattoo to see if its burnt effectively, simply inform me the reality. He says I don’t want to clarify you something, you retain good data. She says I don’t suppose I want to clarify you, I’ll show that you simply killed Kiara. He says your life and our child’s life shall be in peril, simply again off. She says you are worried for our child now, why not, else who will handle what you are promoting. He says you suppose I killed Kiara, you need to ship me to jail or plot in opposition to me, what would you like. He calls the police and asks her to speak. She disconnects. She says I remorse to see that our love is our Amrit/elixir and poison too, energy and weak spot too, I can’t allow you to drink the poison and fall weak, I’ll discover out who killed Kiara. Somebody involves the storeroom. Ishani involves verify the useless physique. The individual hides. Ishani goes. Riddhima hears some sound and appears round. She reads a message written on the bottom… I do know the key of the six hours, shall I inform that to Vansh…



Riddhima runs to wash up the message. Vansh asks her to settle down and cleans her face. He asks why are you enjoying with gulaal. She says another person was enjoying. He asks who’s enjoying with my Riddhima, simply lovers do that.

