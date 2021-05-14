Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh tries to know the secret

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vansh looking at Riddhima and holding her face. Ishq mein marjawan…plays… He goes close to kiss her. She stops him. She says tell me something, what did Angre tell you, Vyom tried to frame the entire family, you saved them. He says I didn’t do wrong, I saved them, I think I deserve a reward. She asks what do you want in reward. He says just some… He goes close. She asks him to go and have a bath first. He says its our quality time. She says have a bath first, after that… He says you also come with me to have a bath, come on. She says you like to tease me. He says I m talking about sanitization, I will keep the door open, just in case, you change your mind, I missed you. She says I missed you more. He goes. She smiles.

Vansh takes a bath. He recalls Vyom’s words. He thinks whatever happened today shouldn’t happen again, why is this happening, maybe its hidden in the 6 hours secret. She thinks to tell the secret to Vansh. He comes and asks what are you thinking. She says something. He says your focus is somewhere else, I want all your attention, our date is pending, you surprised me last time. She asks lunch. He says get ready. She nods. He hugs her. She thinks I will tell you the truth today. He thinks sorry, I have to use the third last dose on you to know the secret. Vansh and Angre play badminton. Vansh says I m thinking to plan a date with Riddhima. Angre says I will make arrangements. Vansh says this date will decide our fate, I m thinking to give her the last dose, its imp to know the secret, I love her, don’t know what will happen when this secret gets revealed. Aryan hears them and says Vansh is going to learn some secret from Riddhima, maybe I should get that secret to control Vansh. He goes to Dadi and sits to talk. He asks how are you feeling. She says good, come to the point, what’s the matter. He says I had many expenses this month, I need your help. She gives his card and says limit is set in it, I will know if you exceed. He says I stay in the limits set by you, Vansh has crossed limits, I heard that Vansh is planning a romantic date with Riddhima, he will drug her and get info from her. She says keep an eye on them, I want full report. Aryan says as you say.

Riddhima comes to see Vansh. She sees the petals on the floor. She calls out Vansh. She says I have to tell you something. Vansh comes. He makes her wear the diamond necklace. They dance romantically. Ishq mein majawan….plays…She faints in his arms. He thinks sorry my love, I need to know that secret for your safety. He lifts and takes her. Ishani says Dadi, I told you, Aryan would not call, you could have told me. Dadi says he was serious, he would have gone to do my work. Aryan looks on. Riddhima opens eyes. Vansh says Riddhima, what’s the 6 hour secret. Riddhima says Sara. Vansh says I know, what happened after you met her. Aryan calls Dadi and says Vansh and Riddhima are in front of me, if we want to know it, then you have to do something, Vansh has to leave from here.

Dadi says Ishani, Vansh is with Ishani, how will Aryan hear what she is saying. Ishani says what to do that Vansh comes here, Dadi, I will call him and say that I m ill, he will come here. Dadi asks will he come for you, will he not send Angre, tell him that I m sick. Ishani asks her what happened, sit. Dadi says tell him I m sick, then he will come running. Vansh asks Riddhima to say what happened in the jungle. She says I had to save you from Sara, I spoke to her, then… She recalls arguing with Sara. Sara says Vansh will die, he has too many enemies, this fight will go on until he dies. Riddhima says you can’t do this, I won’t let Vansh stay in this business. Sara says you are innocent, nothing will happen if you try, Vyom will kill Vansh, don’t you know him, Vyom wants to become mafia don, he wants the same place as Vansh, I know everything about my target. Riddhima says I will talk to Chang. Sara says you think he will listen to you, go. Riddhima says but he will listen to you, a murderer. She says then I thought to save you. Vansh gets Ishani’s call. Ishani says Dadi is falling sick, don’t know why, she is having chest pain, come fast. Vansh asks what, I m coming. He asks Riddhima to take care of herself, he will be back. Aryan smiles and goes to Riddhima.

He says you love Vansh a lot, he went to Dadi, but you can tell me what you were going to tell him, I m also family. She says you will save Vansh. He says yes, from whom, tell me, you can trust me. Angre comes and asks what the hell are you doing here, leave right now, else it won’t be good. Aryan goes. Riddhima says I met Sara in the jungle. Angre records her statement. Ishani says Vansh went, call Aryan and ask what did Riddhima say. Dadi calls Aryan and asks what happened. Dadi says Angre made Aryan away. Ishani says why does Vansh always keep Angre along, what’s this work. Dadi says you don’t get into this. Ishani asks what will we tell the doctor. Dadi says I will handle, how to know what Vansh wanted Riddhima to say. Ishani says what did Riddhima say and how much did Vansh hear. Dadi says no, how much Angre had heard is the problem. Vansh comes to Angre and says Dadi was unwell, I had to go, I can’t know the secret now, the secret is just a secret now, I can’t sedate her more, why are you silent, did Ishani say anything. Angre says no, Riddhima told everything. Vansh gets shocked.



Vansh says when you decided to deal with my enemies, you trusted my enemies, not your husband. He drinks. Riddhima cries and goes to him. She gets hurt by the broken glass. Vansh cares for her.

