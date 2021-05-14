Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 14th May 2021 Written Update: Angre fails Aryan’s plan

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Riddhima asking Vansh to look at her eyes. Ishq mein marjawan plays in the BG. Vansh tries to kiss her. Riddhima stops him. She says that Angre told Vyom tried to trap the whole family, but he saved the family. She says that she’s proud of him. Vansh asks for a reward. He tries to kiss her, but Riddhima asks him to take a bath first. He says that she also needs to take a bath.

Vansh is in the washroom. He thinks that the attacks on Riddhima might be related to that 6 hours secret and decides to find out about it. Meanwhile Riddhima decides to reveal the 6 hours secret to Vansh. Vansh comes out of the washroom. He says to Riddhima that he wants all her attention and reminds that their date is pending. Riddhima agrees. Vansh asks her to get ready. They hug. Riddhima thinks to tell the truth to Vansh while Vansh thinks to use the last dosage to find the truth.

Vansh tells Angre about taking Riddhima for a date. Angre assures to take care of all the arrangements and says that they need to spend quality time together. Vansh says that this date will decide their fate. Angre says that he doesn’t understand anything. Aryan overhears their conversation. Vansh says that he thinks of giving the last dose to know Riddhima’s secret. He is scared whether the revelation will bring them together or separate them. Aryan says that if he gets to know about that secret, maybe he can control Vansh.

Aryan goes to Dadi and says that this month his credit card limit exceeded and asks her help. Dadi gives her credit card to him. Aryan tells Dadi that Vansh is planning a romantic date with Riddhima again. Vansh may intoxicate Riddhima again to find out the secret. Dadi asks Aryan to keep an eye on them and give her complete details. Aryan agrees.

Riddhima comes to the date location. Riddhima calls out Vansh and says that she wants to him something. Vansh closes her eyes. He makes her wear a necklace. There’s a small pin in that necklace. Ishq mein marjawan plays in the BG. They dance. Riddhima faints. Vansh says that he needs to know about 6 hours secret for her safety.

Ishani says to Dadi that she shouldn’t have the responsibility to Aryan, he only drinks. She should’ve handled it to her. Dadi says that Aryan was very serious and she’s certain that he has gone to do her work.

Meanwhile Vansh is asking Riddhima about the 6 hours secret. Aryan is watching them hiding. Riddhima says Sara. Vansh asks what happened after she met Sara. Aryan phones Dadi and informs that Vansh and Riddhima in front him now and Riddhima is blabbering something. He asks Dadi to do something to make Vansh leave from there. Dadi tells the same to Ishani. Dadi asks Ishani to lie to Vansh that she has fallen sick. He will come to them running.

Vansh asks what happened in the jungle. Riddhima tells that she had to save him from Sara. A FB shows. Riddhima tells Sara that she can’t do anything. Sara says that even if Riddhima stops her from killing Vansh, Vansh will get killed because he has so many ennemies. The fight will not end until he’s alive. Riddhima says that she will not let Vansh do this business where there’s constant danger. Sara says that she can’t make Vansh understand. She adds that if she can’t kill Vansh, Vyom will do. Riddhima asks who’s Vyom. Sara says that Vyom is Chang’s boss. He was in Thailand and now he wants to become mafia don that’s Vansh’s place in the business. Riddhima asks how she knows Vyom. Sara says that she collects all thecdetails regarding her target. Riddhima says that she will talk to Chang. Sara says that he will not talk to her. Riddhima says that Chang can listen to Sara, who is a murderer. FB ends. Vansh gets Ishani’s call, who tells that Dadi has chest pain and asks him to come immediately. Vansh tells Riddhima that he will be back in a while.

Aryan talks to Riddhima in order to know the secret. Riddhima asks if he can save Vansh. Aryan says yes and asks from whom. Angre comes there and makes Aryan leave. Riddhima tells that she met Sara in the jungle. She wants to save Vandh at all a cost. Angre starts recording it.

Ishani says that Vansh left and asks Dadi to call Aryan. Dadi phones Aryan and learns that Angre made him leave. Dadi tells the same to Ishani. The latter gets angry. Dadi and Ishani discuss what Riddhima would’ve told to Angre. Vansh comes to Angre. He says that he gave the last dose to Riddhima and had to leave as Dadi fell sick. Angre says that Riddhima told everything.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vansh confronts Riddhima. He asks if she had decided to make deal with his enemies. She didn’t trust her husband, but his enemies. Riddhima gets hurt. Vansh cares Riddhima.