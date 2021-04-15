Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh and Riddhima investigate Kiara’s murder – TMT Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Riddhima clearing the message. The crimson color falls over her face. Vansh comes and says chill out, settle down, I’ll clear it. He cares for her eyes. He asks are you enjoying with gulaal. She says another person was enjoying with me. He says who’s it making an attempt to play with you, simply lovers can do that factor, you okay proper. She nods and says thanks. He goes and will get the color applies to his cheek from her cheek. He says love isn’t any mortgage to repay, its a promise, I’ll by no means let sorrow are available your life, what shall I do should you get sorrow your self, take care. He goes. Angre factors the gun and asks who’s there, come out, else I’ll shoot. Ishani comes out and says I m discovering one thing, you had gone to see the lifeless physique. Aryan says get out of my room, I would like some area. She asks why did you kill her. He asks are you out of your thoughts, you had stopped Angre from going. Ishani says don’t drag Angre on this, should you didn’t kill Kiara, why are you frightened for her post-mortem. He says you might be a lot involved for Angre. She says you killed Kiara, I’ll inform Vansh. He says don’t messing with my head, Ishani, belief me, cease accusing me, don’t doubt me, I didn’t kill Kiara, okay.

Vansh performs the recording. He says its Kiara’s voice, she known as me earlier than she died, all calls get recorded on my cellphone. Angre says Dr. Agarwal has come for put up mortem. Vansh says she is going to do the postmortem. Angre takes the physician. Vansh says lifeless our bodies don’t die, the reality comes out sooner or later. He goes. Physician says sufferer died by peanut butter and milk allergy, did she drink it by her want, or did anybody power her, chances are high that she was pressured to drink it, there are marks of struggling, I’ve seen the place the place physique had fallen, blood clotting had began, she had died earlier than she fell down, she would have died between 9pm to 10pm. Vansh asks what, are you certain. She says sure. He thanks her. He says I acquired her name at 11pm, how is thi potential. Riddhima says give me the stories, I’ll discover out her assassin. He says these issues are taking place since you didn’t inform the six hours secret, keep away from the mess you created. She says you might be being cool when a lady misplaced her life. He asks why ought to I lose my cool, I m not concerned, did I educate you to be inflexible. She says I may also ask the identical.

Vansh checks the place the place Kiara fell down. Riddhima asks did you get something. Vansh says data isn’t shared however discovered. She says I’ll do the identical, might I. He says inform me what occurred within the jungle throughout that 6 hours. She says that’s not associated to this dying, however its associated to this household, we generally is a staff if you would like. He says I work alone. She asks are you scared that I can discover a proof in opposition to you. He says you may’t remedy this case. She says time will present what I can do. He goes. She asks how did you come right here. They argue. She asks him to search out out proof himself. He catches her and says I even have an proof. He exhibits the apple. He says I acquired this apple in fridge, I went to kitchen and acquired this apple from the fridge for you, you’ll not cease your investigation, do something, you might be pregnant, bear in mind it, it’s important to care for your self and child. She says thanks, I’ll have it.

She asks can I am going your method, thanks. She sees some black powder on the bottom. She recollects Kiara. She goes and says ash is there on the terrace, what was burnt. Vansh says there was a firetorch. She says possibly killer wished to burn Kiara. He says possibly the killer’s plan failed, so he had fed her peanut butter. She asks the place is the firetorch. He says we’ve to search out it. He turns to see. They search for the firetorch. Ishani says I’ve seen her face, I m going to have a nasty day, why is she getting in Aryan’s room. She goes to see. Riddhima checks Aryan’s room. She will get Kiara’s sweet stick and thinks is Aryan concerned on this. Ishani recollects Aryan taking Kiara. She asks did she die. She checks Kiara’s pulse and asks is she lifeless. Aryan says I believe she is lifeless. She asks what did you do. He says I didn’t kill her, I noticed her lifeless physique in my room, somebody is making an attempt to border me, it’s important to assist me, please. They throw Kiara down. FB ends.



Vansh says somebody already knew that Kiara is allergic to peanut butter, even then she was fed that, her tattoo was burnt with this firetorch, somebody recorded her voice when she was shouting. Vansh will get the firetorch.

