Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh learns the secret

The Episode starts with Vansh asking were you here when Riddhima was sedated. Angre says yes, she told the six hour secret. Vansh asks what. Angre gives the phone and goes. Vansh sees the video. She says I had thought to deal with Chang to save Vansh. FB shows Riddhima asks are you Chang. Vyom says it doesn’t matter, it matters why you have come here, tell me, how did you come here. She asks do you know me. He says yes, I know your husband, my men won’t leave him. She says no, don’t do anything to Vansh, I m ready to give you anything. He asks what will you give. She says Vansh’s empire, you will send us to a safe place after that. He asks why do you think he will let this happen. She says I will make him weak that he gets helpless to leave this country. He says Vansh has some precious diamonds, if I get that, then he will be weak, your first step, get those diamonds to me, then the deal will be on. She says fine, Vansh, me and my baby should get a safe passage, we want to stay away from this crime world. He says sure, you will get the diamonds and help us demolish VR mansion. She says okay fine, its a deal. He says deal. She leaves. FB ends. Vansh holds his head. Riddhima gets up and says how did we come here.

Vansh says I got to you the 6 hour secret. She asks what are you saying. He says you had a deal with my enemies, right. He shows the video. He says you cheated me. She says no, I can explain. He says you cheated me, I told you I can protect you and baby, you had a deal with my enemies to ruin me, why, don’t you trust me that I will protect you. She says you were shot in the jungle, I didn’t know what to do, I had to save you from your enemies, I had decided to tell you everything. He says lie. She says I swear, I was going to tell you, is it wrong to think for you, to think like a wife, I went there to save you, my thinking wasn’t wrong, think from my point. He says if I died that day, then it would be good, I would have not seen you dealing with my enemies, my love cheated me, you think I need your love in the enemy’s charity, you did this with me. She says I didn’t want to lose you. He says you lost me when you dealt with my enemy, you didn’t trust me, did you trust yourself, you are so weak. She says I love you, I did this for your love, think why I have done this, what would I go through, I love you. He says love means faith, belief, but you don’t trust me, you made me small in front of the world, I fell in my sight.

She says no, I trust you a lot. He says you are lying, how did you think that my enemies could be your friend, when people are in love, they don’t see or hear anything, I didn’t know that cheat is the other name of love, shut up. She says I didn’t cheat you. He says my feelings for you, you had burnt it to ashes, you lost your love today. She says don’t say this, I will die. He says you killed me, what about me. He throws a glass and goes. She sees his hand bleeding. She takes the first aid box. She goes after him. She comes to him and sees him drinking. She says sorry, look at me once. He asks her to leave her alone. She says I should get punished. He says I will be hurt if I punish you, just go. She stops him from drinking. The glass falls. Her hand gets hurt. He worries. She says this wound is nothing in front of my deed. He asks her to please show her hand. He makes her sit and does the aid. Ishq mein marjawan…plays… She does the aid to his hand.

Riddhima is sleeping in her room. She wakes up. Vansh holds her and cuddles. She says I had seen a bad dream. He asks what. She says I had seen that you are really angry on me. He says there is a small way to convince me, you can make aloo paratha, I can do what I want. He says thank God, it was a dream. He says its a dream. He disappears. She looks for him. Vansh goes to change. He sees her and goes. She orders something. It gets delivered. She says its aloo paratha and pickles, its your fav, have it. He leaves.



Riddhima says I don’t want the risk in the baby’s life. Vansh says I wanted you and baby to stay safe. She says I want the three of us, you, me, and baby to stay safe.

