Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh and Riddhima share their findings – TMT Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace

The Episode begins with Vansh coming to Anupriya’s room and checking for proof. He will get the firetorch there. Riddhima comes and takes the identical firetorch. They ask one another what are they doing. He says its my home, I can go anyplace. He holds her. She asks him to depart her and the firetorch. He says I can’t go away it. Ishani says Riddhima is checking your room, she acquired one thing there. Aryan asks how dare she test my room, I’ll see her. She says you’re mendacity to me, you killed Kiara, proper. He says shut up, inform me what did she get from my room. She says she acquired silly sweet stick. Riddhima asks why would you like this firetorch. Vansh says I’ve hearth in me. Anupriya comes and says Vansh, what are you doing, what’s this.

Vansh says firetorch. Riddhima asks the place had been you final evening. Anupriya says I’ve similar routine, I sleep by 10.30pm. Riddhima says you’d be sleeping by 11pm. Vansh says in fact. Anupriya asks why are you asking me. Riddhima says we acquired this firetorch out of your room. Ishani says you killed her, proper. Aryan says I didn’t kill her, I got here to my room, then… He remembers seeing Kiara dying. He will get water for her. She dies. He checks her and says no, she is useless, if anybody sees her right here, then they’ll suppose I did this. He takes her. FB ends. He says she was useless, I took her useless physique, I assumed I’ll get blamed. She asks did you not kill her. He says no, I’ll kill you should you ask once more. She says that’s a aid, Riddhima is changing into detective, now we have to show her a lesson, wait and watch, how that sweet will get towards her, she desires to be Sherlock Holmes, I’ll educate her a lesson.

Vansh says you had been asking Anupriya such as you suspect her. Riddhima says you additionally went there to test, we acquired a firetorch from her room. Vansh asks what are you aware, inform me. She says we acquired milk and peanut butter on the terrace, Kiara received’t go there to have it, she’s going to go to fulfill somebody she is aware of, there have been no marks of battle, milk and peanut butter had been in kitchen, Anupriya and Chanchal deal with kitchen, Anupriya has the storeroom keys, the place we maintain the firetorch. He says you suppose she killed Kiara. She says the proof is towards her. He says I do know the truth, the milk and peanut butter had been compelled fed, somebody knew that Kiara is allergic to this, this firetorch was used to burn her tattoo, when she was shouting for assist, her voice was recorded, terrace and the place the place she died are totally different, I acquired her name after which her useless physique fell down, however she died between 9-10 pm. She says we didn’t see any marks that she was compelled fed. He reveals the material and says I acquired this on the terrace. She says I didn’t discover it on the terrace. He says you didn’t see that. She says you mentioned she died between 9-10pm, what occurred between the time she was thrown down.

Vansh says you’re harmless, she was compelled fed after which she was left to die, in order that killer leaves from there, she would have run to take medicines, to avoid wasting her life. She asks do you suppose she went to Aryan’s room. He says possibly. She says you mentioned the decision was recording, possibly she known as, all you mentioned is a concept. He says she was already useless when she was thrown down, I m saying the reality, its written in post-mortem report, learn it, physician informed me. She says thanks for explaining me all the things nicely. Vansh says oh. She thanks him. She calls him cussed. He says one who loses to spouse deliberately is known as romantic, you probably did all this to get post-mortem report, it means you don’t doubt Anupriya. She says in fact, one could be idiot to maintain homicide proof in personal room. He says fascinating. She says very fascinating. Ishani asks Dadi to attend, let the visitor of honour come. Riddhima comes and sees everybody in her room. Dadi asks Ishani what’s the matter. Ishani says Riddhima is checking our rooms since morning, I simply wished to know the explanation. Anupriya says precisely, what’s the matter. Dadi asks what’s it.

Riddhima says I used to be discovering proof, a homicide occurred in the home, I assumed I’ll test for proof. Aryan asks could I do know who appointed you, we are going to test your room. Riddhima says I m not scared, I m not hiding something. Dadi asks why. Riddhima says I don’t need to inform something earlier than time, I acquired this sweet from Aryan’s room. Ishani says possibly you planted this proof towards Aryan. Aryan says sure, possibly you probably did the homicide, who’re you to test my room. Ishani asks who gave you this proper, who’re you. Riddhima says Dadi, hearken to me. Dadi says sufficient, Riddhima, give that to me, this may go to who it belongs. Vansh says Angre, one who killed Kiara knew her reference to tattoo and black field. Angre says you bear in mind I known as you. Vansh says you’re proper, who else can or not it’s, Aryan, Kiara was his GF, I believe she informed him all the things. Angre says however you doubt Aryan, he knew that she is linked to black field, why did he kill her. Vansh says in order that tattoo doesn’t attain us, consider it, what’s Kiara’s imp if anybody takes pic of the tattoo, it was the important thing to the black field, Aryan took the pic and killed her. Riddhima coughs by the smoke. She asks how is that this smoke coming. She sees a message on the mirror. She reads it. She wipes off the message. Vansh comes and asks what occurred.



Vansh says I’ve known as you right here, we are going to test your telephones, anyone killed your GF. Aryan says I need your and Riddhima’s cellphone to get checked. Dadi checks Vansh’s cellphone and says there may be nothing. Aryan asks Riddhima to offer her cellphone. Dadi checks Riddhima’s cellphone.

