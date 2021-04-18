Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 twenty ninth August 2020 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Choti Sardarni seventeenth April 2021 Sandhya says what occurred Harleen di? She says don’t name me di. Due to you we misplaced Meher and now Sarab is in thic situation. All this occurred due to you. Get out of right here. Robbie says relax. Harleen says get ou proper now. Sandhya says I’m sorry however I can’t go wherever. Sarab has given me the accountability of the children. I gained’t go wherever. Neither

Sarab, nor I’ve finished any sin. Sarab says I’ll go house tomorrow at any price. I’ll get my youngsters. Seher says why am I scared? Param says papa will come? Folks begin protesting in opposition to Sarab. They throw stones inside and berak the glasses. They throw papers, Sarab is a assassin. Harleen says my brother isn’t a assassin. Harleen says this all is occurring due to you.

Scene 2

Meher is on the hospital. Harleen calls Kulwant. She says we now have to be robust. In the event that they take Sarab to Haryana, we gained’t have the ability to save him. Do something you may and cease them from going out of Punjab.

The children get up and search for Sarab. Harleen says completely satisfied besakhi. Param says didn’t you sleep? Robbie says we have been doing a little work. Seher says did police lock papa? Karan says did papa lose? Karan says bua name papa and ask. Sandhya says papa known as. Param says what did he say? Sandhya says he requested us to arrange for besakhi. Seher has to take care of flowers and decorations. Karan will get safety finished. Param will determine the menu. Seher says wow I obtained the most effective job. Karan says I’ll do the safety. Sandhya says Sarab will come don’t fear.

Harleen says why did you deceive the children? What if we don’t get Sarab out? Robbie says minster has additionally backed out. Harleen calls IG and says what are you doing? They’ll get Sarab out of the town. He says are attempting. He says to his males don’t choose their remembers once more till Sarab has left Punjab.

Scene 3

Kulwant says to the inspector you realize what Sarab has finished for the individuals of Punjab. You may take me there as an alternative. She spills water on the file. The supervisor says she did this on goal. He says don’t waste time. Kulwant says his youngsters are ready for him. The inspector says go from right here and don’t waste time.

Sarab says Meher ji, I’m blamed of killing you. This isn’t the primary time. It occurred in Serbia as nicely. You saved me.

Scene 4

The nurse says name physician Malik. Inform him the affected person is shedding her pulse. Her situation is getting worse.

The children get preps finished. Yuvi comes. Seher says see I did all of the preps. Karan says I did all the safety. Seher says it’s virtually 11. Why didn’t papa come? The paat will begin any second. Sandhya says the paat has began. She says we must always begin the pooja and papa will come. The children begin praying with Sandhya.

Sarab remembers his moments with Meher. The track Judaai performs.

Meher’s situation will get worse. The physician says she’s not responding. Solely her household’s prayers can carry her again now. The children are praying with Sandhya. Sandhya says why is Kulwant’s cellphone off? She calls Harleen however her cellphone can be out of attain. Sandhya is anxious. Sandhya says don’t fear. Sarab will come. Ajay says individuals are right here to get donations. Karan says however papa isn’t house. Who will give donations? Papa offers it on besakhi. Seher says papa isn’t right here. Ajay says elders give it. Param says I’ll give the donation. I’ll begin it. Papa will come for positive. Param goes out to offer donations. Seher and Karan go together with him.

Sarab is being taken to the automobile. Kulwant says you may’t take him wherever. She says don’t fear Sarab. I’ll get you out. Sarab remembers Rajan mentioned he gained’t let him do something. He’ll take him to Haryana.

Choti Sardarni tenth April 2021Written Episode Replace Precap :

Learn On-line Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 twenty ninth August 2020 Written Episode . At the moment Newest New Full Episode Serial By Colours Television Indian Drama Serial Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Full Present Full Written Replace, Written Replace of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 twenty ninth August 2020.

Telecast Date:twenty ninth August 2020

Distributed By :Colours Television And Voot