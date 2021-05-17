Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 17th May 2021 Written update: Sara threatens Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Vansh shouting at a hotel staff for not bringing Riddhima’s breakfast in time. Dadi meets Vyom and threatens to kill him if he doesn’t stop troubling his family. Vyom asks Dadi to shoot him. He says that he knows her hand is made to hold gun, but her family doesn’t know it. Dadi warns Vyom and walks away. Vyom laughs and says that the real player uses the brain, not the gun. Vyom has the juice and says Dadi got aggressive, but everyone in her family are coward. He adds the game is getting intresting now.

Sara says that she has kidnapped Riddhima so that Vansh come there and she can kill him, but someone planted the mines and helped her unknowingly. She wonders who is that person. Meanwhile Vyom is wondering who has kidnapped Riddhima. Sara says that if they join hands, their work will become more easy. Vyom decides to find who is he/she.

The hotel staff gives the breakfast to Riddhima and apologizes for the delay and adds that Vansh got angry. Angre is on the phone call. Ishani tries to get romantic with Angre. Angre stops her and says that Vansh and Riddhima aren’t fine and also he has to go to meet the manager. Ishani asks what happened to Vansh and Riddhima. Angre says it’s serious and walks out.

Vansh is seen exercising. Angre comes to him and tells that he can’t meet the manager, but asked his assistant to get the hotel’s guest list. Angre asks who would have shot Vyom. Vansh could have also hurt. He doubts Riddhima’s kidnapper and the person, who shot Vyom, are the same. Vansh remains quiet and keeps exercising. Angre tells that he has become very quiet after seeing the video clip. Vansh asks Angre to mind his business. Angre apologizes to Vansh.

Riddhima comes there and tells that she wants to talk to Vansh. Angre leaves from there. Vansh says that he’s not intrested to talk, but Riddhima insists Vansh to listen to her. She requests him to talk to her. Vansh says that she has betrayed him. Riddhima tells that she did to protect him and her baby. Vansh shouts the baby is his too. Riddhima says that she wants the baby’s safety. Vansh says they have to protect each other, no one else will come to save them. Riddhima says that she also used to think like him, but everything changed, when he got shot. Vansh tells that he wanted her and their child to be safe. Riddhima says that she wants all of three safe. She asks whether she’s wrong. Vansh walks away silently.

Vyom comes to meet Aryan. Aryan asks what he’s doing here, if anyone sees him, he will land in trouble. Vyom says that he asked him to meet and asks why he didn’t come. They argue. Aryan notices Vyom limping and asks what happened to his leg. Vyom says that he got shot and he wanted to meet him to talk about it. He further says that there’s a sniper in this hotel. Someone shot him when he was dealing with Vansh. Aryan says that Angre could be the sniper. Vyom says that Vansh is a disciplined man and he can never attack him from back. He admits that he respects Vansh as much as he hates him. Vyom doubts that the sniper might’ve kidnapped Riddhima. Vyom asks Aryan to make him the hotel’s manager so he can find the sniper. Aryan says that is impossible. Vyom threatens to kill Aryan. Aryan bows down and agrees to help Vyom.

Sara comes to Riddhima and asks if she’s finding Vansh. Sara says that she feels pity on her. Sara asks Riddhima about her promise to give a new life. Riddhima asks to answer first and asks why she kidnapped her. Sara says that she saw her going out of the hotel. She thought she was going to betrayal her like she did 7 years ago. Sara says that she has only 24 hours left in the 48 hours. Riddhima says that she will fulfill her promise and asks not to harm Vansh. Sara says that she had promised her, but she didn’t promise anything. She walks away.

Riddhima thinks of convincing Vansh. She decides to meet Vansh and apologizes to Vansh saying that he’s right. She practices what to tell Vansh. She then decides to make a sorry card. She takes a paper and writes “We are sorry, please forgive mom”. She hopes Vansh will get convinced. She wipes her tears and starts getting ready. Title track plays in the BG. Riddhima wears the mangalsutra remembering her marriage with Vansh. She is about to apply the vermilion, a masked man enters in and taps Riddhima’s hand making the vermilion falls down. Riddhima looks shocked. She looks around and finds no one.

The episode ends.

Precap: Riddhima asks Angre about Vansh’s whereabouts. Angre tells that he doesn’t know. She aims gun at Angre. Angre tells that Vansh went to get a diamond. A rich Arab wants that diamond at any cost. Sara tells Riddhima about a deal that Vansh had in Sri Lanka.