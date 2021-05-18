Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Riddhima Searches for Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Riddhima recalling Vansh’s words. She applies the sindoor. She says is Vansh fine, I will call him and ask. She calls him. He doesn’t answer. She gets his number off. She goes to ask Angre. Ishani holds Angre. He gets away. She asks where is your focus, I m in front of you, I got your fav dishes, lets have lunch, let me feed you. Angre says I don’t want to have it. She asks what’s the stress, come on, drink it. He refuses to drink. She says lets have our time. Someone knocks the door. He asks who is it. She says let it be, I have put DND tag outside. Riddhima comes and asks where is Vansh. Ishani says sorry, its our room, he is Angre and I m Ishani, you didn’t see the DND tag, please leave. Riddhima asks where is Vansh, tell me.

Ishani says Vansh is irritated with you, like we all are. Angre says Vansh has gone in a meeting. Riddhima asks why didn’t you go with him. Ishani says Angre understands that his wife is imp for him, that’s me. Riddhima asks when will his meeting end, when will he come. He says I will make a call. He goes. Ishani asks Riddhima to go and find Vansh herself. She shuts the door. Riddhima says where can Vansh go without informing. Angre calls her out and says nothing, I m fine. She asks do you also hold him guilty for that 6 hours. He says Vansh loves you a lot. She asks what would you do being in my place, Vansh was lying wounded, I had to save him at any cost. He says fine, I agree that you had no time to think, why did you trap Kabir.

She says Kabir had heard about my deal, he went to kill Vansh, I shot him, Vansh got conscious and thought that I shot at him, you reached him, but Kabir ran away. Angre says fine, everything was fine when you came back, why did you had a cold war with him. She says I was helpless, I didn’t wish to fall weak, I did this drama to fulfill the deal, I had hurt Vansh a lot, I wanted a normal and safe life with my husband and family, what wrong did I do, when I got to know that Vyom wanted to kill Vansh, I ended the deal, I swear, I did all that to save Vansh, my intentions were not wrong, he should talk to me, he isn’t understanding what I m going through, where did he go. He says he loves you a lot. He goes. She says he knows about Vansh, he doesn’t want to say. She goes to find Vansh. She gets some location. Dadi looks at her. Riddhima goes. Dadi thinks where did Vansh go, did he open the black box and know my secret.

Riddhima comes to the tea garden and looks around. She calls out Vansh. She asks a man about him and shows pic. The man says I had seen him there some time back. She thanks him. She goes and sees some marks on the ground. She finds a cycle left there. She calls out Vansh. She gets Vansh’s cufflink there and says I was right, Vansh is in trouble. She runs back to the hotel. Angre keeps the gun aside. Riddhima comes. She asks where is Vansh, tell me, i think he is in some trouble, I got this cufflink on the cycle track, tell me where is he. Ishani asks why are you shouting on Angre. Riddhima asks her not to talk in between. Angre says its a common design, it can be of anyone, I don’t know about Vansh. Riddhima takes the gun and points at him. He says calm down. She says don’t test my patience. Ishani says move the gun away.

Angre says fine, I will tell you everything, put the gun down. Dadi comes and asks what are you doing. Riddhima says I will go mad if he doesn’t tell me where is Vansh. Angre says Vansh went to find Laila. Riddhima asks who is she. Dadi throws the leaf down. Angre says Laila, tear of Laila is a diamond, listen to me, you will understand, people say that Laila was crying for Majnu, her tear fell down in the desert and became a diamond, its called tear of Laila. Someone is seen with the diamond box. Angre says its tear shaped, its transparent than water, no one knows its location. Someone steals the diamond. Angre says a rich Arab wants to get that diamond, he said he will give Arab business to the one who gets that diamond, Vansh got someone to take him to that diamond.

Riddhima asks what will happen if Vansh doesn’t get it. Ishani says you didn’t do right by pointing gun at my diamond, Vansh will get the diamond, he isn’t an idiot like you, stop bothering Vansh and Angre. Ishani and Angre leave. Dadi thinks I was worried, my secret is safe. Riddhima says Angre said the truth or not, what’s all this, why am I m tensed, Gayatri is behind all this. She goes to Sara and asks where is Vansh. Sara says you should know about him. Riddhima says you want to kill him, you work for black Mamba, tell me where is Vansh. Sara asks her to get lost. Riddhima puts the hair dryer in her mouth and asks her to say where is Vansh, else I will not leave you. Sara says I don’t know. Riddhima asks is that prince the black mamba for whom you work. Sara says I don’t backstab, I know that prince.

Riddhima sees some leaves on the floor. Vyom catches her. She says you were following me there. He says if you want Vansh, then help me in reaching that diamond, I will help you in reaching Vansh, its a fair deal.



