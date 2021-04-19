ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, 19th April 2021, Written Update, Siya Missing

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, 19th April 2021, Written Update, Siya Missing

We’re again with the written replace of the Colours Television serial named “Ishq Mein Marjawan”. The episode begins with Riddhima as she is attempting to take away the message from the mirror. Vansh involves her and he or she will get scared because the message didn’t take away correctly. She pretends to cough to distract Vansh. Vansh asks her if she is ok. After that, the household gathered within the residing space the place Vansh says to everybody that he desires to test the cell however Aryan refuses to it. Vansh says he thinks that Aryan is with him as he’s doing to search out the reality of her girlfriend’s homicide.

Vansh tries to make everybody perceive that whoever murdered Kiara is aware of the need of the tattoo that’s why he burned that tattoo. He added, however he positively has an image of that tattoo that’s why he desires to test everybody’s cellphone. Aryan says he desires to test Ridhima and Vansh’s cell as he thinks they each are concerned in her homicide. Dadi agrees and takes Vansh’s cellphone from him. Dadin sees Vansh and her footage and reminisces Vyom’s phrases. She returns his cell says there may be nothing on his cellphone. Dadi additionally will get nothing on Riddhima’s cell.

After that, Riddhima asks Aryan to make his cell test. Arayan’s cellphone was additionally empty. Ridhima checks Ishani’s cell and finds that tattoo’s picture on it. Ishani will get surprised. Vansh says to Ishani to disclose the reality. Ishani says Aryan is the one who murdered Kiara and now desires guilty her for that. Vansh once more checks her cellphone and finds that the photographs had been shared by somebody to Ishani. Vansh asks Arayan to disclose the reality in any other case he’ll contain the police on this matter. Aryan says when she noticed Kiara, she was struggling along with her respiratory. He says that she desires to say one thing however unable to talk.

Ridhima goes to Vansh. She says to him that she is aware of that the entire household is in opposition to them and this reality is hurting him loads. He says to her that she doesn’t know something as a result of if she understands then she didn’t soar into the household matter. He says he doesn’t prefer it when anybody factors out her. Vansh asks her about 6 hours which she is hiding. She goes from there with out answering him. Within the subsequent scene, Vansh asks Ridhima about proof. She questions if they’re the identical. He says to her that he all the time thought that we’re a workforce. Vansh says to her that they each discover proof separate when she asks Vansh about Anupriya. Watch the episode of “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” on Colours at 7 PM.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
32
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top