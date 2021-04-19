Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, 19th April 2021, Written Update, Siya Missing

We’re again with the written replace of the Colours Television serial named “Ishq Mein Marjawan”. The episode begins with Riddhima as she is attempting to take away the message from the mirror. Vansh involves her and he or she will get scared because the message didn’t take away correctly. She pretends to cough to distract Vansh. Vansh asks her if she is ok. After that, the household gathered within the residing space the place Vansh says to everybody that he desires to test the cell however Aryan refuses to it. Vansh says he thinks that Aryan is with him as he’s doing to search out the reality of her girlfriend’s homicide.

Vansh tries to make everybody perceive that whoever murdered Kiara is aware of the need of the tattoo that’s why he burned that tattoo. He added, however he positively has an image of that tattoo that’s why he desires to test everybody’s cellphone. Aryan says he desires to test Ridhima and Vansh’s cell as he thinks they each are concerned in her homicide. Dadi agrees and takes Vansh’s cellphone from him. Dadin sees Vansh and her footage and reminisces Vyom’s phrases. She returns his cell says there may be nothing on his cellphone. Dadi additionally will get nothing on Riddhima’s cell.

After that, Riddhima asks Aryan to make his cell test. Arayan’s cellphone was additionally empty. Ridhima checks Ishani’s cell and finds that tattoo’s picture on it. Ishani will get surprised. Vansh says to Ishani to disclose the reality. Ishani says Aryan is the one who murdered Kiara and now desires guilty her for that. Vansh once more checks her cellphone and finds that the photographs had been shared by somebody to Ishani. Vansh asks Arayan to disclose the reality in any other case he’ll contain the police on this matter. Aryan says when she noticed Kiara, she was struggling along with her respiratory. He says that she desires to say one thing however unable to talk.

Ridhima goes to Vansh. She says to him that she is aware of that the entire household is in opposition to them and this reality is hurting him loads. He says to her that she doesn’t know something as a result of if she understands then she didn’t soar into the household matter. He says he doesn’t prefer it when anybody factors out her. Vansh asks her about 6 hours which she is hiding. She goes from there with out answering him. Within the subsequent scene, Vansh asks Ridhima about proof. She questions if they’re the identical. He says to her that he all the time thought that we’re a workforce. Vansh says to her that they each discover proof separate when she asks Vansh about Anupriya. Watch the episode of “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” on Colours at 7 PM.