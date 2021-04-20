Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh confronts Vyom – TMT Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Vansh saying we’ve got to maintain this secure. Angre asks why are you telling me. Vansh says simply in case. He will get a name. He asks what. Riddhima kneads the flour. Vansh comes there. She asks him to see her eye, one thing went in. He asks did you name me for a small factor. She says simply see. He seems to be into her eye. She throws flour at him. He asks are you a child. She says sorry, did it go in your eye, present me your eye, sorry, your temper was spoiled, I believed to do that and cheer you up. She makes him drink the cough syrup. He asks what’s incorrect with you, you already know I don’t take medicines. She says sure, that’s why I gave it this manner. He asks what’s the necessity. She says a spouse is caring for her husband, I can’t see you want this, effective I cannot do that once more, depart me. He kisses her and hugs. He says sorry.

Vansh involves Vyom and says I feel you might be lacking your french wines. Vyom asks how did you discover this place. Vansh says I do know every little thing. He factors gun at Vyom. They argue. Vansh says I m the boss right here, you might be forgetting that I m Vansh, I can do something who goes in opposition to me. Vyom says vanity make you lose the trail, I’ve come to interrupt your belief. Vansh says oh actually, attempt to see. Vyom says you attempt to discover Siya. Vansh asks the place is she. Vyom says you already know her pores and skin is so smooth. Vansh hits him in anger and shouts Siya. Vyom says she isn’t right here. Vansh says inform me, the place is she. Vyom says I shall be on the world’s crime map quickly, one has to sacrifice everybody. He kicks Vansh. Vansh falls down. Vyom factors gun at Vansh. He threatens to kill Vansh. Angre comes and says not so quickly, put down the rattling gun. Vyom says oh, Angre is offended. Vansh asks the place is Siya. Vyom says I’ve swallowed her, should you kill her, she may also die alongside. He asks Angre to have a look at Vansh’s state, take him residence, give him medicines.

Vansh says I don’t know what’s taking place to me. Angre takes Vansh with him. Vyom says you tried to entice me, you possibly can by no means attain Kiara’s assassin, the reality is, you possibly can by no means know the key, simply me, and the opposite one who stays in VR mansion is aware of this. Dadi digs a grave. She recollects Vyom’s phrases. FB reveals Kiara assembly Vyom. She says Siya stated there’s a shock reward for me. He says I m your shock, come nearer, you already know we met earlier than. She says I met you on the steps that day. He says sure, we met earlier than, attempt to recall, I used to be having a bowl of soup and got here to you within the restaurant, do you keep in mind the magical fountain, you chanted Om, you already know what occurred with me, I noticed your lips and I used to be mesmerized, I’ve a plan for you, I’ll disappear you eternally. She asks what are you saying. He says I used to be enjoying violin, I cherished the way in which, I need to snatch the black field from you, I’ll disappear you, I couldn’t get the black field, I fell for you, I discovered every little thing about you, I received your fav meals. He feeds her the peanut butter milk. She bites his hand. She shouts assist me.

Dadi hears her. He shuts Kiara’s mouth. He power feeds the peanu milk. She says you’re a monster, you already know I m allergic to it. He says sit down. Dadi will get shocked seeing this. Vyom says I m a lover boy, after I noticed you right here for the primary time, I used to be so joyful, I knew it I’ll get my black field, are you feeling suffocated. She says name somebody. He says you might be getting a wholesome demise. She says I can’t breath. She shouts Vansh save me. He information it and thanks her. Dadi asks what are you doing. Vyom shouts simply shut up. She says depart her, else I’ll inform Vansh. He says inform him what you probably did together with his dad, he’ll catch your neck. Kiara falls down. Vyom says life is a full circle, proper, I forgot to present my introduction to Kiara, my title is Vyom, zero, circle, you additionally received trapped on this circle. Dadi says depart her, what are you doing together with her.

Vyom says don’t be scared, you’ve lived in deaths, Vansh’s dad’s demise, she is a stranger, why are you scared. Dadi says we do these issues, however we don’t kill harmless folks. He says I m doing this for you. He reveals the tattoo on Kiara’s again. He says its not an bizarre tattoo, however a code, if Vansh opens the black field, your secrets and techniques shall be out, Kiara is an bizarre courier lady, her work is to present data and depart, let me ship her. He burns the firetorch. Dadi asks what’s going to you do with this. He says I m doing this for you. He clicks pic of the tattoo. He burns the tattoo. Dadi will get shocked. He asks Dadi to wash it. He leaves. Dadi blows off the firetorch. She sees Kiara mendacity there. She goes to Anupriya’s room and retains the firetorch. Kiara will get up. Kiara goes. Dadi comes again and sees her gone. Kiara falls down. FB ends. Dadi buries the firetorch.



Precap:

Vansh and Riddhima have dinner and romance. He coughs. She asks what occurred. She shouts Angre. Physician checks Vansh and says I feel he’s poisoned.

