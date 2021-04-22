Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Will Vansh get saved?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Vansh taking his gun and prepare to depart, however he faints. Different facet, Vyom locks Riddhima in a room and he beats Angre. Riddhima requests Vyom to depart Angre and says that she is able to do what he desires. Vyom says for now get pleasure from this and retains trashing Angre. Vyom involves Riddhima. The latter says that she is going to get him the black field. Vyom says that Vansh will deliver it until that he’ll entertain her by beating Angre. Riddhima says that this isn’t the a part of their deal. Vyom says that Vansh will fulfill the half of their deal by giving the black field and in return he’ll give the antidote. Riddhima asks Angre to not take heed to Vyom. Vyom leaves the room.

Vansh is unconscious. He hears Riddhima calling out Vansh. He opens his eyes and finds Riddhima there. Riddhima encourages him to stand up and are available to her. She says that his will energy may be very robust and he can’t quit. She provides him the antidote and he takes it. It seems to be his creativeness. Vansh will get up. He says that he’s coming.

Dadi comes there and asks Vansh if he’s high-quality. Vansh says that he’s going to die, his ennemy poisoned him. Dadi appears to be like shocked. Vansh assures her that nothing will occur to her empire. Dadi desires to name the physician, however Vansh refuses and says nobody ought to learn about it, else individuals will suppose they’re weak. He says that he’s one thing vital to inform her. He brings the black field. He says that he modified the colour, nevertheless it’s the black field which is priceless and nobody can hurt their household till they’ve this black field. He tells the code that he decoded to Dadi and asks her to maintain it protected. Dadi asks why he’s telling all this to her and says she must name the physician. Vansh refuses and says that he has to go to save lots of Riddhima, his child and Angre. He asks for her blessings, possibly he is not going to return, however guarantees to attempt arduous to save lots of his child. Dadi cries. Vansh kisses her head and leaves. Dadi asks him to cease and cries.

Vansh involves Vyom. Vansh asks for Riddhima and Angre. Vyom asks for black field. Vansh says that he won’t ever get the field and tries to hit him, however he can’t. Vyom pushes him down and says that he gave clear directions, with out black field he can’t get his spouse. He factors gun at Vansh to shoot him. He realizes that Vansh has solely 7 hours left and says he’s excited to see him lifeless. He mocks Vansh. Vansh falls down. Vyom says Vansh is previous, however he’s current and future. Vyom drags Vansh inside.

Vyom involves Riddhima and says that Vansh has come and he doesn’t have a lot time left. Riddhima shouts asking the place Vansh is. Vyom asks her to attend for her household gathering and says until that he’ll tie her up. Vansh beneficial properties consciousness and checks time. He will get up and sit. He appears to be like round. He finds the place and the issues acquainted. He falls down once more. Vyom comes there and says that he has solely 45 minutes left. Vansh asks Vyom to depart Riddhima and Angre. Vyom reminds him that the deal was exchanging the black field with Riddhima and Angre. He takes a bottle of water and pours it making a circle round Vansh. He says that he captured him in his circle and his countdown begins. He leaves. Vansh shouts asking to depart Riddhima and Angre. Riddhima hears Vansh’s shouts.

Vansh sees {an electrical} socket on the bottom. He takes out {an electrical} wire. He inserts {that electrical} wire within the socket and opens the doorways. Riddhima shouts Vansh. Vansh involves Riddhima and frees her. She hugs him. Different facet, Vyom comes and finds the door opened. He shouts in frustration. Riddhima says that he must take the antidote. Vansh says that he has solely 15 minutes left. Riddhima appears to be like shocked.

The episode ends.

Precap: Angre says just one min is left and asks Vyom to present the antidote. Vyom asks for black field. Riddhima snatches the antidote from Vyom and throws it Angre. Vyom level the gun in the direction of Riddhima. Angre holds Vyom and Riddhima provides Vansh the antidote.