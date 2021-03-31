ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Vyom meets Riddhima – Telly Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vyom coming to meet Riddhima. She asks you, what are you doing here, how did you come here. She sees the camera. Vyom asks how did I come here. He shows the knife. He cuts the rope. She gets scared. She gets up and asks what are you doing here. He says I m happy to see you, my heartbeat stopped when I learnt that Vansh killed you, I thought who will get the black box for me, Vansh did this drama to kill you, he saved you, maybe he saved duplicate Riddhima, you can go now, if Vansh sees you with me, he will kill me also. She says I m not going, deal isn’t complete. He says there is nothing left now. Vansh and Angre come there. She says I will get the black box, tie me up and leave. Vyom says that’s my baby doll. He leaves.

Vansh and Angre see Riddhima tied up. Vansh signs Angre. Siya sees Vyom’s pic and says he looks so handsome, many girls like him, but he asked him for date. Ishani comes and says so you were stalking Vyom, when will you plan to meet him. Siya says I didn’t think. Ishani says I will help you meet him, take it as a thank you gift, you advised me to tell my feelings, I m giving the advice, tell your feelings, Angre and I are together, its time you get a 360 makeover. Ishani checks Siya’s clothes. She throws all the clothes on the floor and burns them up. Siya asks why did you burn my clothes. Ishani says we have to burn old things to get new things, guy comes after the girl always, I will give you a makeover, Vyom will come after you. Siya smiles.

Dadi is resting. Vyom comes to meet her. She asks how dare you come here. He says be quiet, I can come anytime I want to meet you, I m like your son, if I don’t come, then who will tell your past to your family. He swings the chair. Dadi says stop. He says think what will Vansh do knowing the truth, what will everyone do, they will hate you. She shouts stop. She doesn’t see him. She gets up from the chair and falls down on the ground. She faints. Vansh sees Riddhima. He asks who had come. She says no one. He says you act well. He frees her from rope and says we will start drama again, tell me who had come, one last time, who had come. She says one last time, no one had come. He pushes her and holds her hand. He asks whom are you saving, who reached here, cameras disconnected when someone came here. She asks why am I tied up here if anyone came to save me. He asks why did you not run, cameras don’t lie. She says then check it yourself.

He says listen, don’t test my patience level, I know someone came, you know who had come, tell me. She says you know no one can come to Riddhima except Vansh, your heart knows me, but your mind isn’t ready to agree. Angre comes and says Dadi’s health… They ask what happened to Dadi. Angre says her health got bad. Vansh says keep an eye on her. Vansh goes to Dadi and asks what happened. Dadi asks Anupriya and Chanchal to go out. Chanchal asks what does she want to talk to Vansh. Anupriya says let it be. She asks Vansh to take care of Dadi. Dadi says I have to tell something, close the door. Vansh shuts the door and comes. She says promise me, you will not misunderstand me. He asks her what is it. She says past never leaves anyone, when I was… She sleeps. Vansh asks her to sleep. He goes.

Ishani asks Siya to look at herself, the new age pretty girl Siya Rai Singhania, the diva is here. Siya asks is this me, I look different. Ishani says yes, you are completely ready to meet Vyom. Siya says he can misunderstand me. Ishani says the world of romance is waiting for you. Siya says I don’t know his address. She asks him to go in Vansh’s car, there are logs in Vansh’s GPS, become bold and beautiful, don’t be afraid and fall in love. Siya leaves.

Vansh sees Riddhima on the camera feed and says who was with you. He calls Angre and says who told you that I m calling you. Angre says I got a call. Vansh asks who called you. Angre says unknown number, so sorry, I didn’t identity the voice. Vansh says its fine, be careful next time. He says I saw Kiara outside the secret door. He goes to meet Kiara.

She asks him to come in. He looks at her room. He says I need to talk to you. She says look into my eyes and talk, come on in. He gets her phone. He checks log. She says return my phone, this isn’t right. He keeps the phone and goes. Siya and Ishani see Vansh’s car. Ishani gives the keys and says anything for you. Siya says I m loving this. She hugs Ishani. Vansh asks where are you going. Siya worries. Ishani says I will tell you, she is going with her friends. Vansh says be quiet. Siya asks why, I can go and meet anyone at any time, I m not a little girl to take permission. He asks where are you going, answer me.

Siya says I won’t say, you can’t rule all the time, you killed Riddhima, will you kill me as well. Vansh says its better you don’t talk about it, you won’t go anywhere. He takes her to her room and locks her. Siya says I hate you, I will do what I want, you can’t stop me like this. He goes to Ishani and says no one will open the door. Vansh goes to Angre. He says open the ropes and go home. Angre asks what are you going to do. Vansh asks him to go home. Angre frees Riddhima and goes. She asks for water. Vansh says you can drink this. She says my Vansh can’t kill Riddhima ever, its not poison. He says yes, but you aren’t my Riddhima. She says I m Riddhima. He says take this, prove it and show.

Precap:
Riddhima says I will tell you where is Riddhima. She kisses Vansh. Angre asks Dadi to see Riddhima. He says I know Riddhima is alive. Dadi asks Vansh is Aryan telling the truth. Vansh says yes, she is alive.

Update Credit to: Amena

