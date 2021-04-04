Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Riddhima’s confusing behavior irks Vansh – Telly Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 3rd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Riddhima get a blood packet. Vansh asks why did you come here. She says we will know what’s the truth and what’s a lie. 6 hours back, Aryan shouts come out Riddhima. He doesn’t see her. He says you got saved, but Vansh is gone. Vansh comes there. He sees Angre shot on his arm. He asks what happened. Angre says I m okay, it all happened as per the plan. Vansh recalls seeing Aryan spying on him. He changes the bullets in Aryan’s gun. He messages Aryan that Riddhima is alive. FB ends. Angre says I don’t understand, why did you plan my death. Vansh says Riddhima is mine, I was thinking she is a duplicate. Ishani and Siya have a talk.
Ishani asks how was your date, tell me, did you get intimate. She teases Siya. Siya says nothing such happened, he was just a gentleman, kind of protective, I was so nervous, I didn’t know when my denim jacket got torn. Ishani says nice, its hard to find all the qualities in one man, you should keep him in control, men are dumb, women are powerful. Siya says no, he is powerful. Ishani says you are dating, its such a beautiful feeling, don’t be scared of Vansh. Angre asks really. Vansh says yes. Angre says I knew it, I got peace now, we got Riddhima. Vansh asks why is my Riddhima cheating me, she loves me, why does she want to ruin me. Angre asks what can be the reason. Vansh says the secret is in that 6 hours, we have to know about it, I had planned all this to make Riddhima feel weak in guilt, to make her confess truth. Angre says but Aryan knows Riddhima is alive. Vansh says he has no proof.
Aryan says you are proud of Vansh, he is a big cheat. Dadi asks what did Vansh do. Aryan says truth is, Riddhima…. Riddhima says is alive…. She comes there. Everyone gets shocked. Dadi recalls everything. Aryan asks Dadi to trust him. Dadi asks where is Vansh. Vansh comes home. Dadi points the gun at him and scolds him. Riddhima says listen to me once, put the gun down. Dadi says shut up, I m not talking to you. Dadi says you said Riddhima is alive, who is she. Vansh says yes, she is Riddhima, my wife, your bahu.
Dadi says it means Aryan said right, you cheated me. Vansh says I had killed Riddhima’s duplicate, she was an imposter, so I killed her, I knew my love can never cheat me. Aryan says shut up, its all nonsense, Riddhima is one, she is standing in front of you. Vansh says fine, I will explain it once again, Aryan, you were there when I killed that imposter, did she die or not. Aryan says she was dead but… Vansh asks how did she get alive.
Aryan points the gun at Riddhima and asks her to speak up. Vansh and Dadi ask him to put the gun down. Riddhima says Aryan had kidnapped me, he knew about fake Riddhima but he didn’t tell me. Vansh says when Aryan said that I have kidnapped Riddhima, then I understood it, I asked Angre to keep an eye on him, I reached him. Aryan says don’t believe them. Dadi asks why will they steal in their own family. Aryan says believe me Dadi, I didn’t kidnap her, I got a message that she is alive. Dadi asks why didn’t you tell me. Riddhima says he came to kill me, but my savior had come, I saved my life and came here, but Aryan did all this. Aryan says I will kill both of you. Dadi says stop Aryan, else I will shoot you. Vansh says use your mind, you can’t prove anything even if you shoot us. Aryan shoots Vansh.
Dadi and Riddhima shout Vansh. Vansh says your aim was always bad. He hits Aryan. Aryan says the game is not over, Dadi, you are making a big mistake by believing them. Dadi slaps him. She asks him to just leave. She says Vansh, I will believe you now, if Aryan is true, then you can’t think what I will do. Riddhima goes and washes her face. She recalls Angre’s death and cries. She says Vansh, Angre is dead. Vansh says I know. She says Angre is dead. He says I heard you. She asks did you lose your mind. She says I m talking to you, Angre is dead, your faithful man, just react. He says yes, he was faithful. She asks did you get mad, he gave his life for you. He says no, he lost his life because of you, you could have told me the truth, he would have been alive, tell me the truth, its not late, why are you betraying me, tell me, don’t let his life go waste, Angre is dead today, I will also die tomorrow.
She hugs him. He asks what are you scared of. She says that day in jungle… She says tell me, why didn’t you get hurt when Aryan shot you, he was so close. Vansh says his aim is always bad, imp thing is what happened in the jungle, tell me, until you don’t tell the truth, killings will happen. She says his aim isn’t so bad, he shot Angre on his chest, how did he miss the aim today, I m going. He says focus on imp thing, what happened in the jungle. He gets her under the shower. Ishq mein marjawan….plays….
He gets close to her. He says tell me what happened in the jungle, don’t you trust me, your one truth will save many lives. She says I will tell you, stop this shower, I m feeling cold, I have to confirm one thing first. She runs outside and sees the blood packet. Vansh comes. She shows the blood on her hands. She points gun at Vansh and says I came to find if Angre really died or is this your game. He says you are just doubting me, keep the gun down. She asks are you stressed, we will know it now. She points gun at him.
She shoots. He stays fine. She says you are also cheating me, I think you have sent Aryan after me, you wanted me to feel guilty on Angre’s death to make me tell the truth, why, you wanted to mentally torture me. Vansh says am I cheating you, what are you doing, who started this cheat, tell me, what happened in that jungle, why did you come wearing red dress, you had stolen the rifle and diamonds to give to Vyom, why did you play these games, my entire family’s life is in danger, I lied to Dadi, you are saying I cheated, you cheated me, you would have told me what happened there, why did you get ready to ruin me.
Riddhima says I will not tell you till I die, no one can stop me from my aim. Vansh says I will find the secret. He says I will find out. She says try, you can’t find out. Ishani calls out Angre. Angre comes hurt. Ishani asks what happened, how did this happen, answer me, I m tensed. She cries seeing his wound. She does the aid. She asks him how did he get hurt. He says its a part of our business. She says Vansh gave this gift, he has our remote control in his hand, he can’t use us as puppets, he has to understand his limits, I will talk to him. He says no, you won’t talk to him, he is my boss, he didn’t do wrong. She says I will talk to him, you are my husband first and then his bodyguard, he can’t cross his limits.
Its morning, Riddhima surprises Vansh. He asks is this love or repentance, you scolded me last night. He pulls her close. They have a moment. She says love will always be there. He asks really. She says really. He says so, just like old times. He goes out. She sees Angre. She says I won’t tell you anything, I know you did that on your boss’ order. He says you know he has done many favors on me, I can do anything for him. She says you have your own thinking so you aren’t meeting my eyes, Vansh did many favors, I hope you will think of it yourself. Vansh shows the black box. He says black box is in safe hands. Riddhima comes and takes the box. He asks what happened. Riddhima says there is no limit in love and war, sometimes the war is a part of love, you forgot your phone, I came to give it, what’s in it.
He says this may hurt you. She asks won’t it hurt you. He says one who doesn’t know playing with it will get hurt. She says you are hiding something from me again. He keeps it in safe. He says I m not hiding anything, you are hiding it, I will find out what happened in the jungle, because I love you. She says be careful, else it may hurt me. He asks what will you say. She says I will tell Dadi that you have faked my death, I won’t do this, because I love you, I care for you. Vansh says enough of the games now, I will find out the secret. She says you can never reach my secret. She goes. He says I will find out. She meets Vyom. He laughs. She says Vansh will find out the secret. He says something triggers when I play this trumpet. She says find a strategy that I get that black box to you. Vyom says relax, you take a lot of stress, there is no one here who knows about the deal, relax. She says there is a third person, who knows all this. Kabir is seen chained up. He shouts Riddhima, Vansh will kill you if he knows it.
Precap:
Riddhima says our deal will be off. Vansh asks Vyom what deal is he making with his wife. He gets Riddhima’s fingerprints. She tries to steal the black box. Vansh comes and sees her.
Update Credit to: Amena