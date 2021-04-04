Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Aryan expose Vansh; Riddhima turns the table

Ishq Mein Marjawan Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
The episode starts with Riddhima shooting Vansh. 6 hours before, Aryan is looking for Riddhima. He asks her to come out. He says that she escaped, but Vansh will be dead. Other hand, Vansh comes to a place. Angre comes there. Vansh asks if he really got hit. Angre says it’s fine and he adds everything is going according to their plan. Vansh remembers how he texted Aryan about Riddhima’s whereabouts. Angre asks why he planned his fake death. Vansh says because she’s his Riddhima. Angre looks shocked.
Ishani asks Sia how her date with Vyom was. She asks if they got intimated. Sia says that Vyom is a perfect gentleman and tells how he covered her with his shirt, when her jacket got teared. Ishani says not to get scared of Vansh, she’s always with her. Angre says that he knew she’s Riddhima, but now he heard it from his mouth. Vansh asks why Riddhima is betraying him. She loves him, but why she wants to ruin him. He further says that the answer is in the 6 hours that he was unconscious, and they have to find why she’s doing like that. He did all this drama to make Riddhima feel guilty of his death and she tells him the truth. Angre says but what Aryan got to know Riddhima is alive. Vansh says that he doesn’t havd any proof to prove it.
Aryan tells to the family that Vansh is a fraud. Anupriya asks how he can talk rubbish about his elder brother. Aryan he says he will prove, and adds that Riddhima is alive. Riddhima comes there shocking everyone. Sia gets happy seeing Riddhima alive while others are startled. Sia hugs Riddhima. Riddhima tries to touch Dadi’s foot, but she walks away. Aryan that Vansh betrayed her, and she has the proof in front of her. Dadi asks where Vansh is.
Vansh comes home. Dadi aims the rifle at Vansh. Dadi asks Vansh he told her that he killed Riddhima, then who she’s. Vansh says that she’s Riddhima, his wife, and the one whom he killed is an imposter. Aryan calls it a lie, and says there’s only Riddhima, and she’s here. Vansh asks Aryan the day he had shot Riddhima, he checked her pulse, and asks wherher she was alive or dead. Aryan says dead. Vansh cuts him and asks then how she’s alive now. Aryan points gun at Riddhima and asks her to tell the truth. Vansh asks Dadi to tell Aryan to drop the gun. Aryan refuses to obey. Riddhima says that the truth is Aryan kidnapped her. She adds that Aryan knows about the imposter Riddhima yet he didn’t tell the truth so Vansh gets accused of disobedience and Aryan can get Vansh’s place. Vansh seconds Riddhima. He says that he got doubt on Aryan, when he accused him of kidnapping Riddhima. He understood he’s the culprit. He asked Angre to keep an eye on Aryan, and he reached Riddhima. Aryan says they are lying, they are playing a new game. Dadi asks why Vansh and Riddhima will steal in their own house. Aryan says that he got a meesage that Riddhima is alive. Dadi asks why he didn’t inform her about the message. Riddhima says that Aryan has come to kill her, when he got to know his truth will come out, but before he can kill, her savior has come. She somehow escaped from him and reached the house. Aryan says it’s all rubbish, and aims gun at Vansh and Riddhima. Vansh asks him to give the gun, and goes close to him. Aryan shoots Vansh. The latter hits Aryan saying he doesn’t know to aim his target correctly. Aryan tells Dadi that she’s committing a big mistake by trusting Vansh and Riddhima. Dadi slaps Aryan and asks him to get out. Aryan levaes. Dadi warns Vansh. She says if she gets to know Aryan is telling the truth, she will not spare them.
Riddhima recalls Angre’s death and cries. Vansh comes there. Riddhima says Angre is dead and cries and shouts. Vansh says Angre would have been alive, if she had told the truth to him. He asks what happened during the 6 hours he was unconscious. He says Angre is dead because of her, and adds he will also be dead one day. Riddhima hugs him, and says she will not let anything happen to him. He says if she loves him very much, why she doesn’t tell him the truth. Riddhima starts saying that day in the jungle, but she stops remembering Vansh didn’t get hurt, when Aryan shot him, and asks Vansh about the same. Vansh says Aryan can’t aim properly, and asks to tell what happened in the jungle. Riddhima tries to walk away, but Vansh holds her and drags her under the shower. Title track plays in the BG. He asks her to tell what happened in the jungle. Her truth can save many lives. Riddhima agrees. She takes the gun and says that she needs to confirm a thing before telling the truth, and leaves.
She comes to the place where Angre got shot, and finds a fake blood packet. Vansh comes there. He asks what she’s doing here. She says to find if Angre is really dead. Vansh asks if she doubts her love. Riddhima says the truth will come out nos, and shoots him. She says fake gun. She further says he accuses her of betrayal then what he’s doing with her isn’t betrayal. She says that everything was his plan including Aryan attempting to kill her. She asks why he’s doing this. Vansh says that she started everything. He asks what happened in the jungle, why she stole the diamonds and the rifle and gave it to Vyom. She puts the whole family’s life in danger. He lied to Dadi because of her, and what happened in the jungle. Riddhima says that she won’t tell the truth until her death, and will keep betraying him, no one can stop him. Vansh says he will find the truth. Riddhima challenges him.
Ishani is worried for Angre. Angre comes there. Ishani gets shocked seeing him injured. She brings first aid box, and treats his injury. She asks how he got shot. Angre says this is a part of their business. Ishani yells that Vansh can’t use all of them like puppets, and says she will talk to Vansh. Angre stops her, but she says that Vansh needs to understand his limits.
Vansh wakes up from the sleep. Riddhima gives him his favorite coffee. Vansh asks if she’s repenting to make him angry last night. She tastes her cup coffee and says perfect. Vansh drags her close to him. Title track plays. Riddhima kisses his cheek. They share a romantic moment.
Riddhima tells Angre that she understands he had just followed his boss’s order. Angre says he’s indebted to Vansh, so he follows his order without thinking. Riddhima says that she hopes one day he will act according to his will, and leaves.
Vansh is in a meeting. He says that the black box is safe. Riddhima comes there, and takes the black box. She says that she has come to give his phone. She asks him what’s in that box. Vansh takes that box and says there’s something which is harmful. Vansh says that he will find out about that 6 hours secret, because he loves her. Riddhima asks him to be careful. She further says that she can disclose to Dadi about her fake death, but she won’t, because she loves him. Vansh says enough he will find the jungle secret. Riddhima says that he can never find it, and leaves.
Riddhima meets Vyom, and tells that if Vansh got to know about her secret, everything will be ruined. She asks to find a way to get that black box, before Vansh learns the truth. Vyom says that they only knows abour the deal, and asks her to relax. Riddhima says that there’s a third person, who knows about the deal. Kabir shouts Riddhima, and says Vansh will kill her, if he gets to know her secret.
The episode ends.
Precap: Riddhima threatens Vyom to cancel the deal. Vansh snatches the phobe and asks Vyom about the deal. Vansh offers juice to Riddhima, and takes her finger prints. Riddhima tries to steal the black box. The alarm rings. Vansh comes there.