Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sara scares Riddhima

The Episode starts with Vansh asking Riddhima to take medicines. He says your friend Gayatri is a sweet girl. She coughs. He pats her back. He asks are you okay, why are you crying. She says nothing. They have a moment. He says doing this increases love. He kisses her. He says take care, even if I m there or not. She says don’t say this ever, I will make Gayatri meet everyone, they will be glad. He says absolutely. He goes to attend call. She says I will see who identifies her, one who does it will be black mamba, I won’t let anything happen to my Vansh.

Dadi says if Vansh knows that I have hidden the black box, what will he do. Riddhima gets Sara there. Dadi drops the knife. Sara asks her to use knife carefully. Riddhima introduces them. Sara says I m glad to meet Dadi, I had touched her wife. Dadi says she is Sanskari. Riddhima introduces her friend to the family. Ishani says we heard it, what name did you say, Savitri. Sara goes to her with the knife and asks what name did you call me. Ishani says I was confused, Gayatri right. Sara heats the knife by a lighter. She says what happens when we cut a cold apple with a hot knife. She asks Dadi to have it. Dadi says you have it. Sara says your loss, Riddhima will you refuse, you didn’t introduce me to the family. Riddhima introduces Ishani and Aryan. Sara says any ways, I m glad to meet you. Riddhima observes them. Sara says I love this colour, red, colour of love and warmth. Aryan says well, I love red too, Gayatri, see I got your name right, what do you want. Sara says I make people sleep in peace. Ishani asks what. Sara says I m a masseuse, my hands have magic. Aryan says show your magic to me some time. Sara says I m glad to meet you all. She goes with Riddhima. Ishani says she looks mad.

Riddhima stops Sara and asks what were you doing. Sara says you introduced me to family to see their reactions, you are too innocent, leave all this, focus on time. Dadi says I have to keep it away from Vansh. Vansh comes and says Dadi, you told Angre that staff came to your room, no one had come here, we will find it here. She says fine, but what’s the need for the black box. Vansh and Angre look for the box. Angre signs no to Vansh. Vansh asks why are you sweating. He asks Angre to have water. Dadi stops them and says I m not willing to have any food, leave it. Vansh asks her to just relax, everything will get fine. He opens the microwave and sees the black box. He says Dadi… Dadi gets worried. He asks did you hide this in the microwave.

She asks Angre to go out, I have to talk to Vansh. Angre goes. She says I have lied to Angre, I don’t trust anyone. Vansh asks why, I trust him. She asks do you trust him more than me, keep the black box anywhere, give it to anyone, I won’t ask anything. Vansh says I m sorry, my life was in danger, I was worried that the black box can go in wrong hands. He asks her to take care. She says Vansh will know my truth if he opens the black box, no. Sara stabs the ice and thinks I like ice cubes, its also a weapon. She asks Vansh to try the virgin mojito, its must try.

Riddhima comes. Sara scares Riddhima indirectly. He gets a call. Sara adds something in the drink. Vansh takes the drink. Riddhima asks what did you add in it. She runs to stop Vansh. Vansh drinks it. She asks are you fine, come with me to the doctor. Sara asks why are you overreacting. Vansh says relax, the drink was refreshing. Sara says its tough to make me lose, one more… He says no, thanks. He asks Riddhima to relax, he is fine. He holds his head. Riddhima asks what’s happening, you aren’t fine. He asks Gayatri did you add something in it. Sara says you got to know it. He says you added vodka. She says yes, I didn’t expect that you will know. He says I told you that I don’t drink, it was insensitive. She says I m sorry. He says its about my promise to Riddhima, I don’t lose control. He goes. Sara asks Riddhima to focus, time is passing by.

Sara goes to kill Vansh. She says Vansh will die today. Riddhima looks for him.

