Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Aryan learns Vansh’s trick – Telly Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 5th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Riddhima looking for the remote. The alarm rings. Vansh comes. She gets tensed. She wakes up from this dream. She asys it won’t be easy to steal the black box. Vyom calls her and asks when are you going to give me the black box. She says you will know it when it comes. He says I m thinking what will be the colour of your face when I tell Vansh about our deal. She says if you do this, then our deal is off. Vansh takes the phone and asks about the deal. Vyom disconnects. Vansh asks who was it, he didn’t like my voice. She says you won’t know my face if you hear my talks. He asks her to have juice. She asks did you mix anything. He says yes, affection, care, love and truth serum. She jokes and sits to have the juice. She coughs. She asks what happened, you okay. She says its truth serum, don’t you think Dadi should know about it. He says yes, go. She says okay, are you sure. He says yes, tell Dadi the entire truth, if she knows this, we both won’t be alive. Riddhima says fine, let it be between us. He says that’s what I call a game. He hugs her.
Siya comes to meet Vyom. She says I thought you miss me. He says that’s sweet, but I didn’t miss you. She says you stay so fit. He says people try to heal wounds, I heal it this way. She says if you share pain with someone, it gets less. He says my wounds are deep, you have to know my feelings, I don’t think you would do it, I want a girl who knows to take risk. She says I can take any risk for you. He asks her to see a gift for her. She says I will change and come. Chanchal says Vyom is our family friend, I think something happened between our families. Dadi says we should not take his name. Chanchal says I will not ask Siya, she was going out, I pray that everything stays fine. Dadi says she would have gone to her friend’s place, she will come. Riddhima comes and says I need to talk to you. Dadi sends Chanchal. Riddhima asks are you still upset. Dadi says I can’t forget anyone who hurts this VR mansion, I will punish that person.
Aryan comes to Vansh. He asks where is my gun. Vansh gets the gun. He says you shouldn’t get the gun back, but I forgive you. Aryan says you are forgiving me, when I killed Angre, you don’t care for anyone else than Riddhima. Vansh smiles. Aryan says mark my words, one day she will ruin you. Vansh says don’t get her in between else…. Aryan asks else what, you can’t send your man after me now. Vansh gets a message and smiles. Aryan asks what’s so funny. Vansh says you will know it, go now. Vansh comes in the room. He gets the fingerprint from juice glass and unlocks Riddhima’s phone. He says you got smart, you don’t leave any clue, there is no number. He keeps the phone back and goes. Riddhima looks on and says I have learnt this from you, sweetheart.
Aryan is with Kiara. He says how was Vansh so cool and calm, it has to be something. Kiara says you got your gun back, great. Aryan says I didn’t understand how he left me so easily, something is wrong. Ishani comes and asks do you have painkiller. Aryan asks didn’t Vansh tell you anything. She says no, what he did with Angre, I don’t want to know. He asks do you know. She says I know, Angre is in pain, go and find painkiller. He asks what, is he alive. She asks what do you mean. He says nothing. She asks what did you mean. He says I was saying something else. She says tell me the truth. He says when I shot Vansh… Ishani takes the gun and points at him. Aryan says don’t play with it. She says just tell me, did you attack Angre, I will shoot. He says yes. She shoots him. Kiara worries and says Aryan. Ishani scolds him and goes. Kiara laughs. Aryan asks what’s so funny. Kiara says replacing the real bullets with blanks, nice one, I m proud of you. He says now I understand, how Angre got saved, even Vansh got saved, so he said my aim always misses, he did this drama to bring Riddhima back home, hats off Vansh.
Siya wears the saree and comes. Vyom asks how do you feel. She says I feel so good, how do you like me. He says good, I think you should do something about your face. She asks bindi. Riddhima calls him. He asks her to go. She says I want to be with you, I can take any risk for you. He says interesting, go to the corridor right now. She goes. Her earring falls. He picks it. He talks to Riddhima. He says I know you didn’t get the black box. She says this deal is imp, I will come to give the black box, I m not your partner, its one time deal, what’s in your hand, any girl’s earring. Vyom says nothing. He sees Siya and shouts go away, shut the door. Siya goes. He says tell me if you need any help. She says I need something precious to reach the black box. He says okay, you will get it.
Ishani scolds Vansh. He says Angre’s life is much imp, stop shouting, nothing happened to him. She says I won’t let anything happen to him, he is my husband. He says I do everything for my family and prestige. She says that’s a lie, you are selfish, you do everything for yourself, I won’t let Angre risk his life. Angre asks what’s the passcode, there is no keyhole. Vansh says I will find out, how is your pain. Kiara looks on. Angre says its much better, sorry, don’t know what Ishani told you. Vansh says I m glad she cares for you, go now. Kiara says it means I had given black box to Vansh that night.
Precap:
Vansh says I was unconscious here, leave for the jungle tomorrow, its imp to know the secret. Vansh says I will give you more precious gift, I will gift you memory of the 6 hours spent in the jungle. Angre reaches Kabir.
Update Credit to: Amena