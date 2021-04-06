Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh assigns imp task to Angre – Telly Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 6th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Kiara saying I had given the black box to Vansh. She recalls someone asking her to deliver the package. Someone injects her and faints her down. She thinks what’s my connection with black box. Vansh checks the jungle map. He says I think Riddhima and I jumped down from this cliff, I was lying unconscious here, we will get someone here, we will get some clue. Angre asks is this imp than Riddhima, maybe she has a reason to hide this truth. Vansh says we have to find out the reason, its imp, what is the reason that she is going against the family. Angre holds his arm. Vansh says your arm isn’t fine, let it be, I will go. Angre says this secret is imp than my wound, I will go. He leaves.
Riddhima comes to her room. She doesn’t see the phone ringing. Chanchal says I have to go and check who is at the door. A guy gets a parcel for delivery for Riddhima. He says I m calling her since time. Chanchal says its me, give it to me. She takes the box and checks. She sees diamond pendant. She gets happy and goes. Vyom leaves a message for Riddhima about the diamond pendant. The servant says Chanchal has taken your parcel. Riddhima asks did she take my parcel, thanks. Chanchal tries the diamond pendant. Riddhima comes and asks for the parcel. Chanchal says its a pendant, I asked whose box is this, he said Mrs. Singhania, he didn’t mention your name. She gives a cheap pendant. Riddhima says I think this is real, I had ordered an imitation pendant, this one looks so costly, I think the shopkeeper did a mistake. Chanchal stops her and says I forgot to tell you, this is your pendant, I was trying, your pendant came in my box. Riddhima says its fine.
Ishani scolds Riddhima. She says Siya isn’t a kid now, she knows what to wear and where to go. Riddhima recalls Siya’s earring. She calls out Siya and says I won’t ask from where you are coming, you are walking on a dangerous path, it can ruin your life. Siya says you don’t know where I went, don’t tell me if you don’t know, keep your lecture to yourself, even I can question you. Riddhima asks what happened to you. Ishani takes Siya. She says excellent, don’t feel guilty.
Ishani wears a saree and surprises Angre. He says wow, you are looking very beautiful, are you going somewhere. She says you are going to get hurt on Vansh’s saying. He says I m not going to take any risk. She says I have worn this saree for you, you aren’t gong anywhere. He says I love you, thanks for wearing this saree for me, I have to go. She points gun at herself and says decide, duty or Ishani. He says relax, return the gun, fine, both, I love you, but work is work, play with the gun, its empty. She asks what. She throws the gun and says you were going with an empty gun, if anything happens to you. She hugs him. He says stop worrying for me, I had to cheat to calm you down. He takes the gun and says gun was loaded. She hugs him and says I don’t want you to be with Vansh, what will happen to me if anything happens to you, he has become selfish, he just cares for Riddhima. He says he cares for everyone. She says you are my husband first. He says I know my duty, relax. He packs his bag. Vansh collides with Riddhima and stops her. Ishq mein marjawan….plays….
She asks why are you coming in my way. He says not intentionally. She asks him to go now. He says our ways are same. She asks him to go, she will also finish her work. She smiles and goes. Vansh and Riddhima turn to see each other. She says bye. She sees Angre and says this has herbal tea, this will help you in healing your wound, take some rest. He says I have some imp work. She says you won’t tell about your boss’ work, be safe, go. Anupriya asks Vansh to talk to Dadi, she isn’t eating any meal well. Vansh says give me the tray, I will talk to her. Angre says sorry, if you don’t mind, I have no right to say, you have given much love, why are you doing this, you know so much happened between Vansh and you, you should think there is no one imp than family for Vansh, doesn’t this family matter to you, did you stop loving Vansh. She says when love is true, person lives and dies for love, I m doing this for love, go, good luck for your work. She goes.
Vansh asks Dadi is she keeping fasts. Dadi says no, I eat food well. He asks her to have food, what’s worrying her. She says nothing, our enemies are increasing, I have told you that a hidden enemy is dangerous than known enemy, you have to be careful. He says don’t worry, no danger can touch our family. She says my blessings are always with you. He hugs her and makes her have the juice. Riddhima comes to open the locker. Vansh comes and says you got much attached to my office. She says what to do, precious things are kept here. He asks what are you looking for. She says I already got you. He says how sweet, why were you finding me in safe. She says how sweet, nice joke, I came to keep something. She shows the diamond pendant. He says its beautiful. She says I bought this for myself for our anniversary. He says it looks costly, wait, I will keep it. He opens the safe and keeps it. She sees the remote. He says I remember anniversaries of enemies as well, I will give you a precious gift. She asks what. He hugs her and says your memory. Angre comes to the jungle. Vansh asks isn’t it a precious gift. She says a lot. They hug.
Precap:
Angre asks is anyone inside. Kabir screams. Angre says there is a guard here. Vansh says go by back door, I want to know who is inside. Riddhima throws the dart and says bull’s eye.
