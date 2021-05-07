Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh catches Vyom

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sara throwing the keys and leaving. She sees Riddhima there. Vansh stops the staff and says I have a message for Vansh’s wife, go and tell her. The man goes to Riddhima and says Vansh asked you to meet at pool side. Riddhima thanks him and goes. She calls out Vansh. Vansh shouts for help. Riddhima turns. He falls down. Riddhima runs and calls Angre. Angre says relax, Vansh had gone for Sauna. She runs back. Vansh tries to reach the door. She shouts Vansh and tries to open the door. He faints down and starts bleeding. She sees the keys fallen there. She opens the door and gets in. She sees Vansh and asks what happened, please open your eyes. She shouts for help. She calls Angre and cries. She asks him to come fast, Vansh fainted. He asks what, relax, I m coming. She asks Vansh to open his eyes. Vansh gets conscious. She asks are you fine. She hugs him. She asks him to get up, is he fine. He says I m fine, don’t know what did this happen, heat got high and I just got fainted, its good you had come. She hugs him and says I won’t let anything happen to you.

She takes him and gives a bath. She smiles and thinks I was afraid to lose you forever. Vansh smiles seeing her. Sara plays with Ishani. Aryan joins them. Ishani says look at her, don’t try, she won’t get impressed by you. He says time will show that. They play. He calls Sara darling. She says I m not a darling. He says come on, you are my darling. She gets angry and throws the ball at his head. He says its okay. She says I didn’t say sorry. Ishani asks Angre to come and play. Angre goes. Sara says you guys play, I will leave. Aryan says take me along. Sara says I m going to play another game, sorry, its a deadly sport, just one person can play that. She goes. Ishani asks Aryan to play alone, she isn’t single. Sara says strange, the hotel owner Vansh died and no one cares. Riddhima suffocates her and asks what happened, if you try to harm Vansh, then you will die a painful death. Sara catches her neck and asks will you kill me, nice try, you are a coward, my first attempt to kill Vansh failed, it doesn’t mean that he will get saved. Riddhima warns her. Sara asks will you ruin my life like before. She goes. Vansh and Angre wait for Augustine. A man comes there with two bags. He goes to reception and says I m Augustin D’costa, I have a room booked here. He checks in. Vyom looks at him.

Angre passes by. Augustine goes to his room. Vyom keeps an eye on him. Augustine checks the bags filled with diamonds and gold bars. He leaves from his room. Vyom smiles. Augustine passes by Angre again and collides, giving him the room key. Vyom takes the bags and leaves. Angre comes to the room and looks for the bags. He checks the room well. He leaves and calls Vansh. Vansh checks cctv footage. He sees Vyom and gets angry. He calls the security and say seal this hotel right now. Vansh calls at the reception and asks for Vyom’s room number. She says he is checking out. Vansh runs. Vyom says I need to go, my taxi is waiting. Vansh runs downstairs. Vyom says I have a flight to catch, take this card, I need to check out. Vansh runs to him. Vyom asks who will stop me. Vansh comes and says I will stop you. Vyom asks what do you want. Vansh says you have something that belongs to me. Vyom says take it if you have courage. Vansh says this place isn’t right for such transactions. Vyom says sure, take me anywhere, I accept your challenge. They go out. Vansh says this was my deal, its my bags, you can’t take it. Vyom says its my bags now, I will take it. He points gun at Vansh and says your defeat is confirmed. Sara looks on and points the gun. Vyom loads the gun. Sara too loads the gun.



Precap:

Vansh fights Vyom. Sara shoots. Vyom gets shot. Vansh says who has shot. He turns and sees Sara hiding.

Update Credit to: Amena