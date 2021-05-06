Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 6th May 2021 Written Update: Vyom tries to fail Vansh’s deal

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Riddhima looking around for Vansh. She comes near sauna room, but turns around seeing the work in progress board. Sara asks a staff to tell a message to Riddhima. The staff tells Riddhima that Vansh asked her to come to the poolside restaurant. Vansh tries to open the door, but it doesn’t open. Vansh shouts for help. Riddhima reaches the poolside restaurant. She senses Vansh is in danger and runs to find him. Vansh coughs and falls down. Riddhima phones Angre and asks about Vansh. Angre tells that Vansh went for a run then told that he will go to the sauna. Riddhima runs to the sauna. She shouts Vansh. Vansh tries to get up, but falls again. Riddhima tries to open the door. Vansh’s nose starts bleeding. Riddhima looks around to find any help. She notices the key on the ground. She picks it up and opens the door. She gets shocked finding Vansh unconscious and bleeding. Riddhima cries and shouts Vansh. She calls Angre and asks him to come to the sauna. Vansh gains consciousness and hugs Riddhima. Riddhima makes him sit and asks if he’s fine. Vansh says that he doesn’t know what happened, the door got suddenly locked and the temperature increased, so he fainted. Riddhima hugs him saying she will not let anything happen to him. Vansh and Riddhima come to their room. Vansh sits under the shower. Riddhima looks at Vansh thinking that she got scared that she will lose him.

Sara and Ishani are playing throwing the ball. Aryan asks if he can join them. Ishani advises Aryan not even try, Gayatri will not fall for him. Aryan calls Sara darling. Sara gets angry and hurts him with the ball. Ishani asks Angre to join them, but Angre refuses and walks away. Sara also is about to leave. Aryan asks where she’s going. Sara says that she’s going to play a game. Aryan asks to include him in her game, but Sara says only one person can play it. She leaves from there.

Sara is wandering and says that the restaurant owner died, still there’s no any news about it. Riddhima suffocates Sara by covering Sara’s face with a plastic cover. Sara coughs. Riddhima warns Sara to stay away from Vansh, else Sara will have a painful death. Sara holds Riddhima’s neck and says that she can’t kill her, she’s a coward. Sara further says that her first attempt to kill Vansh was failed but it doesn’t mean Vansh will get saved. She leaves from there.

Augustin reaches the hotel. Angre is watching him. Vyom is also watching Augustin from far. Angre signs Augustin, who goes inside the room 421. He checks the one suitcase which contains diamonds. Then he checks the other suitcase which contains gold biscuits. He leaves those suitcases in that room and goes downstairs. On the way he secretly hands the room key to Angre. In the meantime, Vyom gets into that room and leaves taking the suitcases. Angre comes to that room and gets shocked finding the suitcases are missing. Vansh sees Vyom going with the suitcases in the CCTV footage and phones the staff and asks to seal the hotel.

Vyom is in the reception to check out. Vansh calls the receptionist and asks about Vyom’s room number. The receptionist informs that Vyom is checking out. Vansh asks the receptionist to delay Vyom. The receptionist does so. Vyom asks her to hurry up as he needs to leave immediately. Vansh comes there before Vyom can leave the hotel. Vyom asks Vansh what he wants. Vansh says that he will get his things from him. Vyom challenges to take it if he can. Vansh says this place isn’t the right place for such transactions. Vyom agrees to come where he wants.

Vansh tells that the deal is his, those bags are also his. Vyom says that they were his bags, but now they belongs to him. Vyom points gun at Vansh saying he’s going to fail. Sara points gun at Vansh hiding.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vansh kicks Vyom’s gun away. They both fight. Sara fires the gun and Vyom gets hurt. Vansh wonders who have fired the gun and looks around. He gets shocked seeing Sara.