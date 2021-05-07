Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vyom gets shot by Sara

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sara shooting at Vansh. Vansh and Vyom have a fight. She tries to get the aim. She shoots. Vyom gets shot. Vansh picks the gun. He sees Vyom shot in his leg. Vyom says so this was all a plan, you called your men to kill me, you are so dead Vansh. He leaves. Vansh says who shot this bullet. He sees someone running. He follows Sara. She shoots to stop him. She escapes. He gets a call. He asks Angre to say. Sara reaches the hotel.

She gets inside her room. She says my aim can’t get missed, how did this happen. She checks her bag. She takes some pills. Riddhima comes shouting. She helps Gayatri and gives the pills. She asks what happened, have water, calm down. Sara says I told you that I will kill Vansh, he got saved, don’t think I will leave him, my aim can’t fail always. Riddhima asks what happened to you, what’s these pills for. Sara says no. Riddhima asks is there any illness, calm down. Sara says nothing happened to me. Riddhima says you were my friend, you are still my friend, I have a problem with your work, its wrong, I hate crime, not criminals. She says I m not Gayu, I m Sara, you don’t care for me, else you would have not done this, you are responsible, I m a famous assassin in the world, its just because of you, police and enemies are after me, I went to the jail, I had to do all this because of you, I was a simple girl, I had stayed in between criminals in the jail, she tortured me and made me mad, I used to top in studies and helped everyone, they gave weapons in my hands, instead books, because of you, you had ruined my life, I hate you Riddhima.

Riddhima says you can’t change the past. Sara says you can’t change the future. Riddhima asks what shall I do that you leave Vansh. Sara asks can you return my loved ones, get out now. Riddhima says I can help you in healing the wounds. Sara says you can’t help yourself, what will you help me, get out. Riddhima says just 2 mins, listen to me, I can give you a life like mine, I can give you a better deal, much money, new house, new identity, police and enemies can’t reach you, you can think about your future, you can forget your pain. Sara says wow, you are trying to bribe me. Riddhima says I can keep my promise. Sara says fine, if you try to double cross me, then I won’t leave Vansh, you and your baby. Riddhima says I won’t. Sara says fine, deal done, get whatever you told me in 48 hours. Riddhima says I need more time. Sara says I don’t have time, leave now. Angre says I saw Riddhima leaving and called you. Vansh says we have to be alert, maybe that shooter is in front of us and we are not able to identify. Sara sees Vansh and hides fromhim. She sees Aryan and goes to him. She says sorry, I couldn’t tell you, I like you. He asks really. She says yes. They have a talk. She asks him to kiss her. He says you are very fast, I can’t lose this beautiful chance. She says come closer to me and kiss me. Vansh leaves. Sara sees him. She runs away. Ishani records Aryan and laughs. He asks where did she go.

Aryan says you are so funny, you were going to kiss the pillar. He says Gayatri asked me to kiss her. She asks where is she. She shows the video and laughs at Aryan. He says trust me, she was here. She jokes on him. He asks her to stop it, what’s happening. Angre asks did you see Riddhima. Vansh says yes, she went for routine checkup, I came running here after that shooter, I didn’t see her face. He sees the shoe mark. He says it shows that its a girl’s shoe impression, you find out the hotel guest list. Angre says Augustine checked it, rest are families, a girl has checked in individually. Sara says Vansh would get a clue to reach me, did he know about me, he is very sharp, I have to be careful. Vansh asks for Sara’s room number. Sara says I have to move all the stuff from here. Vansh asks Angre to find out Vyom. Sara sees Vansh in the corridor. She leaves. Vansh says she is the one. He asks her to stop. She says my game will get over. She runs. He runs after her. He hears a gun shot. He stops and turns to see.



Precap:

Vansh and Vyom meet. Vyom says our enmity went a level up, I will snatch everything from you. They fight. Vansh asks him to stand on his feet first. Officers come to check about drugs smuggling. Vansh worries when Angre gets caught.

Update Credit to: Amena