Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 7th May 2021 Written Update: Vansh gets doubts on Sara

The episode starts with Vansh kicking Vyom’s gun away. Vansh and Vyom fight. Sara shoots Vyom by accident. Vyom gets hurt in his leg. Vyom says that Vansh called his men to kill him and leaves from there. Vansh looks around wondering who has fired. He notices a person in black hoodie running from there. Sara manages to escape from Vansh. Sara removes her hoody and throws it in a corner and runs from there. Vansh gets Angre’s call.

Sara comes to her room. Sara wonders how she can miss her target. She takes out some pills from the suitcase. She drops the pills. Sara tries to collect the pills. Riddhima barges into Sara’s room. Riddhima helps Sara to take the pills. Sara says that she challenged to kill Vansh in the next 12 hours, there’s still time for that, Vansh has escaped this time, but she will definitely kill him. Riddhima asks Sara about the pills. Sara shouts that she’s fine. She further says that before Riddhima is behind her to kill her and suddenly she’s showing concern for her. Sara asks where Riddhima was 7 years ago, if her pregnancy is making her crazy.

Riddhima says that Sara is mistaking her, she was her friend and she still considers her as her friend. She doesn’t have any problem with her, but she has problem with her wrongdoings. Sara asks Riddhima to stop calling her Gayu as she’s Sara. Sara then asks if she really concerned for her, she wouldn’t have done what she did 7 years ago. Sara blames Riddhima for her condition. She says that she became a murderer and went to the jail because of Riddhima. She was a simple girl, who studied well and helped everyone including Riddhima. She could have got a bright future and a loving husband, but Riddhima spoiled her life. Sara keeps blaming Riddhima and shouts that she hates Riddhima. Riddhima says that they can’t change the past. Riddhima then asks what she should do, so that Sara leaves Vansh. Sara asks Riddhima if she can return her 7 years and return the people that she lost. Riddhima says that she can’t change the past, but can help her to forget the past. Sara asks Riddhima to get out. Riddhima says that she can give her a better offer than black Mamba. She can offer money, house and a new identity for her so that she doesn’t need to live in the fear of the police or her ennemies. She can lead a peaceful life and think about her future forgetting her past. However Riddhima puts forth a condition that Sara shouldn’t harm Vansh. Sara agrees. Sara threatens to kill Riddhima, Vansh and their child, if Riddhima tries to double cross her. Sara gives Riddhima 48 hours to fulfill her promise.

Vansh gives the suitcases to Angre and asks to shift them. Vansh asks what he was telling in the phone call. Angre says that he saw Riddhima going out. Vansh says they need to be more alert as there’s a sharp shooter in the hotel and also Vyom won’t sit quite. Vansh asks Angre to get the guest list from the reception, maybe the shooter is in front of their eyes, but they can’t identify him. Angre nods ok.

Sara collects her black hoody from the place where she left it earlier. She sees Vansh coming from the other side of the corridor. Sara tries to avoid Vansh and goes to Aryan. Sara takes Aryan to a corner and flirts with him. She sks Aryan to kiss her. Once Vansh leaves the place, Sara slowly walks away. Ishani mocks Aryan for trying to kiss a pillar.

Vansh and Angre look for any evidence near the poolside. Vansh tells Angre that he didn’t see the shooter’s face. Vansh notices a shoeprint and concludes that the shooter is a girl. Vansh asks Angre about the guest list. Angre tells about a girl, who has individually checked in. Meanwhile Sara realizes that Vansh might have got to know about her by seeing her shoeprint. Vansh gets doubt on Sara and asks Angre about her room number. Sara decides to vacate the place before Vansh can reach her. Sara leaves the room taking her bag. She sees Vansh and goes the other side. Vansh spots the girl in black hoodie and goes after her. Sara runs to escape from Vansh. Vansh gets shocked hearing a gun shot.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vyom says to Vansh that their enmity reached another level and warns to snatch everything from him. Vyom tries to hit Vansh, but Vansh overpowers him. Vansh warns Vyom. Police reaches Vansh’s hotel as they got information that someone in the hotel is taking drugs. Angre bumps into a lady and box falls down. Police finds drugs in that box.