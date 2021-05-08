Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 8th May 2021 Written update: Vyom confronts Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sara shouting for help. Vansh runs to her. Sara lies someone in black hoodie shot and run away. She tried to catch that person, but he escaped leaving his shoe. Vansh checks the shoe and realizes the shoe size is same as the shoe impression he got near the poolside. Sara asks Vansh to help her as she got shot in her hand.

Sara gets treated. Vansh asks Sara not to interfere in his work as it’s dangerous. He leaves from there. Sara recalls changing her dress and shooting herself to escape from Vansh. Sara says that she failed today, but she will definitely kill him tomorrow.

Vyom sneaks into Dadi’s room and place a knife on Dadi’s neck. Dadi asks what he’s doing here and why he’s bleeding. Vyom says that Vansh shot him and it becomes an habit between them, today he’s bleeding tomorrow Vansh will bleed. Vyom asks Dadi not to call Vansh nor Vansh. He threatens to kill Dadi and asks Dadi to be his doctor. Dadi says that she doesn’t know. Vyom says that he will assist her. Vyom hands the knife to dadi and instructs her to remove his bullet. Dadi cries, but follows his instructions and removes the bullet. Vyom asks Dadi to first aid him. Suddenly Angre knocks on the door saying he brought food for her. Dadi doesn’t let Angre come in. She takes the food plate from Angre and sends him.

Vansh comes to meet Vyom. Vansh says that he has courage to call him to meet after what happened last time in the hotel. Vyom says their enmity reached the next level and he will enjoy killing him. Vyom shows the bullet and says that Vansh shot him by cheating. Vansh says that his men didn’t shoot him, but he deserves that bullet. Vyom says that he will get back to him and will snatch everything from him. Vyom tries to hit Vansh, but Vansh overpowers Vyom and asks to stand first on his feed. He warns not to interfere in his personal life or business else he will shoot him in his chest. Vansh leaves. Vyom says that he will kill Vansh slowly.

Ishani and Angre are swimming in the pool. Ishani gets angry that Angre doesn’t pay attention to her and gets out of the pool. Ishani takes her towel out of her bag and gets shocked finding drugs packets in her bag. She calls out Angre and shows the bag. Angre checks the bag and gets shocked seeing the drugs packet. Ishani panicks and says that she’s not taking drugs, someone must’ve place it in her bag. Angre calms down Ishani and says that he will find out who did it. Ishnai says that vansh shouldn’t get to know about it. Angre agrees. Meanwhile officers come to check Vansh’s hotel as they got information about drug smuggling.

Vansh says that he himself against using drugs and he doesn’t allow such activities in his hotel. He asks the officer to check. The officers check the rooms and doesn’t find anything. Vansh says to the officer they can check their staff if he wants. Just then Vansh notices Angre going with an envelope and he is tensed. A lady bumps into Angre and Angre drops the envelope falls down. The officer asks his assistant to seal the door and collects the drug packets. Vansh thinks this must be Vyom’s work. The officer says no one can go out untill everyone gives the blood test and the reports come. The officer asks Angre to come with him. Vansh wonders where Riddhima is and why she hasn’t returned yet.

The officer seals a room and tells his assistants that this is the evidence room and asks not to let anyone enters in and keeps checking the CCTV footage. The officer instructs some officers to stand outside Angre’s room. Later the officer says that Vansh and Angre are very clever and asks the officers not to let meet vandh and Angre. Vansh wants to know from Angre what happened and wonders how to talk to Angre. Vansh decides to slide a letter from under the door opening. Vansh throws a vase to distract the officer standing outside Angre’s room. Vansh goes to Angre’s room

The episode ends.

Precap: Dadi worries what if their blood samples go out. Aryan steals the blood samples. Vyom gives the officer fake evidence and asks to put Vansh and his family in the jail. Ishani records their conversation.