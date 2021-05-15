Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima to attempt to convince Vansh?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Voot Select’s much loved show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for drama with Vansh learning about Riddhima’s six hours secret.

In the previous episode it was shown that Vansh sees the video clip where Riddhima telling the six hours secret. Vansh learns that Riddhima had deal with Vyom, Vansh’s enemy. She agreed to give Vansh’s whole empire to Vyom in return of Vansh’s, her’s and their baby’s safety. She had put forth a condition. Vyom should send Vansh and her to a safe country. Vyom asked whether Vansh will agree to leave his business and settle in another country. Riddhima said that she will make weak and will force him to leave the country. Vyom said that Vansh has priceless diamonds and if she stoles that diamonds, Vansh will fall weak. Then she should help him to destroy Vansh’s empire. Riddhima agreed for the deal. Vansh got furious knowing the truth. Riddhima gained consciousness and asked how they reached here. Vansh accused Riddhima of betrayal and showed the video clip to her. Riddhima tried to explain, but Vansh refused to listen to her. He said that she didn’t trust her husband so joined hands with his enemies and by doing this he made me small in front of his enemies. Riddhima kept repeating that she did it for his safety. Vansh said that she killed all the feelings he had for her by betraying him. He broke a glass and walked out.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Riddhima will say that she doesn’t want any threats in their baby’s life. Vansh says that he wanted her and the baby’s safety. Riddhima will shout that she wants all of three to he safe. Riddhima will be getting ready standing in front of the mirror. A masked man is shown coming.

Will Riddhima be able to convince Vansh? What’s stored ahead for Vansh and Riddhima?

Stay tuned with us, for latest update of your favorite Hindi shows.