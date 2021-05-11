Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima to get abducted?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for high voltage drama in the show with Riddhima going missing.

In the previous episode it was seen that Vansh contacted Angre using the transmitter card. He learned from Angre that they were framed. He assured to save Angre. Ishani went to stab the officer, Ajay. However Vansh stopped Ishani in time and advised her not to do any stupid act. Vansh told a plan to his family. While Dadi pretended to have a chest pain, Ishani successfully installed a hacking app in Ajay’s phone. Later Vansh and Aryan tricked the cop and stole the blood samples and the evidences.

Vansh send a message to Riddhima. He asked Riddhima not to come to the hotel as there is some problem and asked her to check in another hotel and take rest. Vansh checked Anjay’s whatsapp contact and learned that Ajay is Vyom’s man. Vansh texted Vyom that the evidences are missing. Vyom guessed that Vansh would have stolen the evidences. Vyom texted Ajay asking to meet him. Sara helped Aryan to hide the evidences from Ajay.

Vyom phoned Aryan. Vyom revealed to Aryam about his plan to frams Vansh’s family. Vyon threatened Aryan and asked him to get the evidence for him. Aryan agreed and cutted the call, but he decided to double cross Vyom as he doesn’t want a third person harm his family. Vansh tricked Ajay and clicked a photo of Ajay receiving money from him.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vansh will be worried for Riddhima as he couldn’t contact her. Suddenly Vansh will receive Riddhima’s call. Vansh will ask about her whereabouts. Riddhima will take Vansh’s name and then the call will get disconnected. Vansh will get worried. He will receive a threatening message. Vansh will get shocked and will wonder who dared to kidnap Riddhima.

Who has kidnapped Riddhima? Vansh will be able to save Riddhima?

Keep checking this space for more updates for your favorite hindi shows.