ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq mein Marjawan 2 set to shift to Siliguri, Darjeeling?

Telly Updates

Covid has been tough for many and as we know our TV industry too has taken the blow. Last year when the pandemic came, shoots came to a halt and this year is no better. With cast and crew getting infected, shoots are already difficult and with the lockdowns in place, makers are having a hard time shooting.

Earlier when Mumbai was under lockdown, makers took their sets to Goa and started to shoot. But now with Goa and Telangana too in lockdown, the shoots and their sets are homeless. A lot of producers decided to shift the shows to other COVID-19 free states and continue shooting so that the audience could continue being entertained.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 starring Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir was temporarily shifted to Goa with many other shows. However, due to the rise in cases in Goa, the government imposed a strict lock down, which again brought a halt to shoots there.

Now there are reports that the makers have shifted their set to the beautiful destination of Siliguri, Darjeeling.

A source stated the entire cast and crew have flown down to Darjeeling and shoot for the show is on.

