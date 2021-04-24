‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’: Vansh solves the mystery of ‘6 hours’

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” has managed to maintain the viewers hooked to the thriller within the lives of Vansh, Riddhima and Kabir.

Within the upcoming episode, the viewers will see that Vansh is in Goa for an necessary consignment of diamond and gold biscuits. However Riddhima is aware of will get to know that this deal can take Vansh’s life as Vyom can go to any extent to get the consignment. And if Vyom was not sufficient, an unknown enemy who goes by the title ‘Black Mumba” can also be after Vansh’s life.

In the meantime, Vansh is determined to unravel the thriller of ‘6 hours’. He decides to provide Riddhima a drug which can make her communicate the reality and in a sedated state Riddhima reveals the key of these ‘6 hours’ which shakes Vansh and Riddhima’s relationship.

Will Riddhima be capable to save Vansh’s life? Will Vansh and Riddhima be capable to face this storm? Will their enemies succeed of their plan of breaking them aside? To know what occurs subsequent hold watching “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2”.

Produced below Yash and Mamta’s banner Past Desires Leisure, “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” streams on Voot Choose. It options Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha, Ankit Siwach, Zayn Ibad Khan, to call a couple of.