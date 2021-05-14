Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Vansh to learn about Riddhima’s deal with Vyom?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Voot Select’s popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for more drama with Vansh learning about Riddhima’s six hours secret.

In the previous episode it’s seen that Riddhima decided to tell the truth to Vansh while Vansh decided to give the last dose of drug to Riddhima in order to find out about the six hours secret. Vansh shared about the same with Angre. Aryan overheard their conversation. Aryan informed Dadi that Vansh was planning a romantic date with Riddhima. He thought of intoxicating Riddhima once again to make her spill the truth. Dadi ordered Aryan to keep an eye on Vansh and Riddhima and give her the detailed update.

Vansh and Riddhima dance and had a romantic moment. Aryan was keeping an eye on them. Aryan asked Dadi to call Vansh on some pretext, so he can talk to Riddhima and learn about the secret. Riddhima fainted. Vansh questioned Riddhima about the secret. Riddhima told that she had a discussion with Sara. Sara said until Vansh stays in the underworld business, his life will be threatened. Sara also revealed about Vyom. He is Chang’s boss and wants Vansh’s position in business. Before Riddhima could say anything more, Vansh got Ishani’s call and left. Aryan tried to speak with Riddhima, but he was chased from there by Angre. Angre recorded Riddhima’s statement.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vansh will get to know the truth and will confront Riddhima. Vansh will say to Riddhima that she doesn’t trust her husband, so she decided to make deal with his enemies. Vansh will drink. Riddhima will sadly recall Vansh promising not to drink. She will cry and will go to Vansh. He will slightly push her. Riddhima will fall and get hurt by the broken glass pieces. Vansh will care for her.

What will happen next? Did Vansh get to know the whole truth? Will Vansh give a chance to Riddhima to explain?

Stay tuned with us to know more about your favorite Hindi shows.