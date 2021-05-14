Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Vansh to learn Riddhima’s secret?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Voot Select’s popular show Ishq mein marjawan 2 is gearing up for more drama. Earlier it was seen that Vansh failed Vyom’s plan and saved Riddhima and himself. Now it will be seen that Vansh will intoxicate Riddhima to learn about the 6 hours secret.

In the previous episode Vansh went to find Riddhima. Vansh heard Riddhima’s voice. He asked her to keep calling his name. He blindfolded himself and reached the room. Vansh and Riddhima were relieved to find each other. Vansh stepped on something. Vyom came there and revealed that there was a mine under Vansh’s foot and if he moves away it will blast. He leaves. Vansh cleverly places a heavy stand and moved his foot away. In the same way, he saved Riddhima. He played a blast sound and fooled Vyom. Vyom believed that Vansh and Riddhima died in the blast and informed Dadi. Dadi broke down hearing this. Later on Vyom found out what happened hearing Vansh voice recording and got furious. He got admant to kill Vansh.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vansh and Riddhima will dance. Riddhima will get unconscious. Vansh will question Riddhima about the 6 hours secret. Riddhima will take Sara’s name and will say that she wanted to save him. Vansh will get Ishani’s call, who will inform him that Dadi has fallen sick. Vansh will rush to Dadi. Later Angre will tell Vansh that Riddhima told everything. He will show Vansh the video recording. Vansh will get shocked seeing it.

What will happen next? Will Vansh be able to come out of Vyom’s trap?

