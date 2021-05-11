Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Vansh’s life at risk.

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Voot Select’s popular show Ishq mein marjawan 2 is getting fantastic responses since the very first day it started. The show getting more interesting with Riddhima getting abducted and Vansh trying to find her at all cost.

In the previous episode it was shown that Vyom get caught redhanded by Vansh while handing the drugs to the Narcotic department officer, Ajay. Ishani recorded their conversation. Vansh failed Vyom’s plan and saved Angre. Vyom ran away from there getting scared. Later Vansh got Riddhima’s call. Riddhima calls out Vansh and the call got disconnected. A worried Vansh tried to contact her and got her number off. Vansh called the hotel and learned that Riddhima didn’t reach the hotel. Vansh then received a threatening message and learned that Riddhima was abducted. He rushed to inform his family about Riddhima being kidnapped. Ishani and Aryan talked against Riddhima which enraged Vansh. Vansh slapped Aryan. Angre said that Vyom could be behind Riddhima’s kidnap. Vansh decided to confront Vyom. Dadi was scared that Vyom may reveal her secret to Vansh, so she tried hard to stop Vansh, but failed. Vansh and Angre reach the backyard to get any clue which will lead them to Riddhima. Vansh found Riddhima’s necklace and a piece of cloth of her dress.

In the episode it will be seen that Vansh confront Vyom. Vansh will fight with Vyom. Vyom will throw dust in Vansh’s eyes and Vansh will have difficulty to see properly. In the meantime Sara will be with Riddhima whom she has kidnapped. Sara will say it’s 7 now and Riddhima has half an hour now, she will hear Vansh’s scream next. Vansh will come there. Sara will aim at Vansh. Riddhima will shout Vansh.

Will Sara succeed in her plan to kill Vansh? Will be able to save himself and Riddhima from Sara?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know latest updates of your favorite hindi shows, keep checking this space.