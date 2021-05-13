Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Vyom to trap Vansh?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Voot Select’s popular show Ishq mein marjawan 2 is gearing up for more. Earlier it was seen that Vansh found Riddhima’s whereabouts. In the upcoming it will be seen Vansh will fall in Vyom’s trap.

In the previous episode it was shown that Aryan decided to kill Vsnsh to avenge his insult, but Ishani stopped him. She said that they can get rid off Riddhima, if they delay Vansh. Meanwhile it’s revealed Sara had kidnapped Riddhima. She was determined to kill Vansh. Dadi stopped Ishani from puncturing Vansh’s car tire. Dadi called it a childish act since nothing and no one can stop Vansh, who is obsessed to save Riddhima. Angre found Riddhima’s ring in the parking slot and informed Vansh. Vansh noticed a tyre mark and got to know the car number by checking the CCTV footage. Angre got the information about the car’s location and he told Vansh about the same. Dadi overheard them and informed Vyom. She threatened Vyom to not reveal her secret to Vansh. Vyom attacked Vansh when he reached the location along with Angre. Vansh overpowered Vyom. Vyom cheated Vansh by throwing the dust into Vansh eyes. Sara aimed the bow to kill Vansh, but Angre catched her. Sara injected Angre. Angre punched Sara. Sara fainted followed by Angre.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vansh will find Riddhima. Riddhima will ask to save her. Vansh will step on something. Vyom will say Vansh is trapped. If he will move his foot away, the bomb will blow.

What will happen next? Will Vansh be able to come out of Vyom’s trap?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know latest updates of your favorite hindi shows, keep checking this space.