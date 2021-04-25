ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (FROM HATE TO LOVE) EPI 9 “I LOVE YOU” – TMT Updates

Helloooo I don’t know when I’m going to submit this however thanks a lot. I’ve determined to set a purpose for each episode and for right now’s is 20 feedback 🤗

Vansh to himself: It’s been 2 hours. Riddhima continues to be within the room. What had occurred? Is she offended by Aryan’s sayings or one thing else? I feel I ought to test her.

Dadi went to Vansh: Beta, if you’ll be together with her, then solely she’s going to share her issues. Go. Discuss to her.

Vansh: Ji Dadi

Vansh went upstairs and opened the door. He noticed nobody within the room however heard some weeping noises. Riddhima was sitting on the ground behind the mattress. Vansh walked to her. When he noticed her, she was all tousled. She had a few years in her eyes. He glanced to her and wiped her tears. Riddhima was filled with feelings, she hugged Vansh and cried increasingly. Vansh hugged her again with fear. It was a decent hug.

Vansh: Kya hua? (What occurred?)

Riddhima:

FB begins

Riddhima was cooking within the kitchen when Aryan got here.

Aryan: Howdy Riddhima

Riddhima: (smiling) You need one thing?

Aryan: Sure

Riddhima: What?

Aryan: 2 minutes

Riddhima: okay. Go forward.

Aryan: You recognize, I heard Vansh Bhai speaking to somebody yesterday.

Riddhima: So?

(Riddhima has began trusting him blindly in a few time.)

Aryan: Tch Tch….. You might be so harmless, woman. He’s simply utilizing you.

Riddhima: Sorry. I don’t wanna hear something.

Aryan got here nearer to her. She was transferring again. He pinned her to the wall and whispered.

Aryan: He married you only for enjoyable. And you haven’t any proof to say that I’m flawed.

Riddhima pushed him. Aryan laughed and went away.

Riddhima (considering): He was mendacity….. He… He was… mendacity. I shouldn’t give attention to it.

Simply then somebody threw a word.

‘ Why did you slept on separate beds?’

Riddhima angrily burnt the word. She didn’t need to spoil her first day after marriage. She began doing the chores once more.

FB ends

Vansh was fuming in anger. He stood up

Vansh: He is not going to be spared!

Riddhima held her hand to cease him. Vansh checked out Riddhima and thought to not depart her. He wiped her tears and mentioned to not cry. Riddhima wished to admit feeling as Vansh wished to do the identical.

They each mentioned the three magical phrases on the identical time.

Riansh: I LOVE YOU…!!

They each smiled and hugged one another tightly. Riddhima kissed on Vansh’s cheek.

(Gandhi soch waalon🤣🤣)

And went to the washroom. As she went Vansh went outdoors to search out Aryan. He was speaking to Anupriya. Vansh fought his maintain by the collar and pulled him to the workplace and locked him. Angre noticed all of this occurring.

Angre: What occurred boss? Did he once more made loss?

Vansh: No Angre. Say Riddhima that I’m calling her to the workplace proper now.

Undo: Okay boss.

Riddhima got here together with Angre. Vansh checked out her. She was nonetheless not out of it. He took her to workplace and locked it once more. Aryan was sitting on the couch. He noticed Vansh and Riddhima hand-in-hand and stood up. Aryan stared at Riddhima. Vansh gave him a decent slap and Aryan fell on the ground. Vansh was able to punch him when he heard Riddhima.

Riddhima: Vansh! Bas, he’s your brother.

Vansh couldn’t deny her. He turned to Aryan.

Vansh: Dare you say this garbage. I’m not hurting you due to Riddhima. You must thank her.

Vansh and Riddhima left from there.

Aryan: Dare! Riddhima Vansh Rai Singhania! I’ll present you what this boy is! I’ll present you what demise is!

Precap: Riddhima and Kabir’s first meet!!

Thank for studying my episode. And I’m going to make it a second half. And it’s its identify is ” Love past the world”