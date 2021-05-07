ENTERTAINMENT

ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (LOVE BEYOND THE WORLD) EPI 21 “RAGINI?”

Hi everyone… Mere paas kucch nhi hai kehne ke liye but thanks for reading !!!

Episode starts with Riddhima and Vansh reading the letter…

If I am sure, you both are reading the letter. I know I left without telling anyone because if I did, you would not let me go. I think you know everything I wanted to tell. And I know that Krish will never return. But I can’t stop for what happened with me. Don’t worry about me, if I will succeed, I will surely come to meet you both. But if I didn’t, I wish I would be your daughter in my next birth. Whatever happens, I believe there is a magic beyond science, beyond God, it’s love. So you all never forget me. I will be back at any cost. As Nitara, or as your daughter. Have a great smile reading this. 🙂

Riddhima and Vansh actually smiled reading it.
Riddhima: I believe she will do it.
Vansh: Yes she will
Angre: Boss! Me and Ishani want to tell you something.
Riansh(in unison): What?
Ishani: Bhai, I am pregnant !!!
Vansh: What!? Really? Wow! Congratulations!!!
Riddhima hugged Ishani. They all were happily talking to each other. Siya came running. Yes! She was running! She hugged Ishani.
Siya: Wow! I am going to be Masi! This is so good.
Everyone was astonished.
Siya: What? I can walk!!!
Dadi: Nazar na lage hamare baccho ko, thoo thoo thoo (meri dadi bhi krti hain 😂)
It was a happy time for a the family. Smiles on everyone’s face.
Vansh(whispered): I think we should have a baby too(winks)
Riddhima pats on his shoulder.
Vansh: Ok fine, let’s go for a small party.
Riddhima: Wow! Where are we going?
Vansh: Well, that’s a surprise! (Both giggle)
A girl from behind: Surprise!!! I missed you so much Vansh!
Vansh and Riddhima turned back. Vansh was smiling seeing her but Riddhima didn’t know her.
Vansh: Ragini! You are alive! But
Ragini hugs Vansh. Riddhima silently watches.
Riddhima (to herself): How dare she hug him! Who is she! Oh my god! Is she her Ex-fiance!! Oh no, what will Vansh do? Will he leave me? Calm down, Riddhima. He loves you and will never ever leave you. I love you Vansh
Vansh hugs her back. Riddhima interrupted them.
Riddhima: Vansh?
Ragini: You know, I am back just for you. We will get married on a new date now.

Vansh looks at Riddhima. She was glaring at him with questions in her eyes.
Vansh: Ragini, I am married to someone else. I am sorry.
( He said sorry to someone for the first time)
Ragini: What! How can you!? Who is she?
Riddhima: Vansh who is she?
Ragini: So you are the one who took my love from me.
Riddhima: Look, I understand. But, now I am married to him now. I am really sorry.
Ragini(laughing): Did you get married officially?
Riddhima: Of course we did.
Vansh was tensed seeing both of them
Vansh(to himself): Ragini is alive! But, I can’t leave Riddhima for her. It’s not her fault. No. I will opologise to her.
Ragini: Vansh, either you are going to jail or divorcing this girl.
Riddhima: Stop this rubbish.
Vansh: What are you saying Ragini?
Ragini: We are officially married before her. I am going to file a case against you or else you will give her divorce.(to Riddhima) so, you want to see him in the jail, or free?
Riddhima: This…. This is not fair… Vansh….
Riddhima left from there running. Vansh tried to go behind her but Ragini stopped and hugged him.
Ragini: You are only mine.
Vansh: No more…. She is going to make a decision not you.
Precap- I hate you Vansh!

So what do you think Riddhima will do? Comment your answers. Thanks for reading.

Tanvi 🌠

