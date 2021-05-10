ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (LOVE BEYOND THE WORLD) EPI 23 “Plain failed”

Thankyou for your responses on my OS…

Episode starts with Riddhima at Sejal’s house. She rang the bell. Sejal opened the door and hugged Riddhima. She hugged her back and cried.

Riddhima: Sejal! You are back?

Sejal: Yes, I came back yesterday. But what happened? Why are you crying?

Riddhima tells everything that happened in these days.

Sejal: That’s not fair Riddhima! It’s not your fault.

Riddhima: But Vansh loved him!

Sejal: Loving and loved are two different things. He loves you now. You should go back. I have a plan……

Next morning

Riddhima and Sejal were standing on the gates of VR Mansion. Riddhima entered the home and saw decorations all over. She saw all the family sitting with no expressions. Ragini saw Riddhima. She pulled Riddhima and pushed her out.

Riddhima (in pain): Ouch!

Ragini: Dare you be back here. Don’t ruin our marriage!

Riddhima: Marriage !?

Ragini: Yes, so what?

Riddhima (shouting): Vansh !! ??

Vansh came running. He saw Riddhima and hugged her. Riddhima hugged her back but Ragini pulled Vansh.

Ragini: Baby! I am your wife now!

Vansh: So?

Ragini: You have to stay away from her. (To Riddhima) Get out.

Riddhima: Vansh? You won’t say anything? You don’t love me? Please say something. Your silence is piercing my heart.

Vansh: (with sadness) No

Riddhima was shocked.

Riddhima: Means… Tum mujhse pyaar nhi ​​krte? (You don’t love me?)

Vansh: No!

Riddhima was shocked she was crying heavily. Sejal came to Riddhima and wiped her tears.

Sejal: Don’t cry for someone who doesn’t even care about you. Come we will go.

Riddhima: Have a happy life. Mr. Vansh Rai Singhania!

A drop of tear fell from Vansh eyes. He was lost. Between love and responsibilities. Between heart and brain. Even if he chooses one. It is definite to loose.

FB starts

Ragini: Vansh! So what do you think will be our baby’s name?

Vansh: When did this happen Ragini! Nothing happened between us.

Ragini: You were drunk and I was too! But this is the truth. I am pregnant!

Vansh leaves the room in silence

FB ends

Riddhima and Sejal reach home.

Sejal: Ridz, leave whatever happend. Move on. Focus on your carrier now.

Riddhima: I am left with nothing Sejal. I am totally broken. I am going to the park for sometime. Leave me alone

Sejal knew she was upset so she didn’t disturb her. Riddhima was sitting alone on the bench when Kabir came and sat next to her. She looked at Kabir but didn’t utter a word.

Kabir: I know it’s hard for you to move on but, I need to say something.

Riddhima was still looking at him. Kabir bent on knees. And proposed her.

Kabir: I live you Riddhima! Will you marry me?

Riddhima: I am sorry Kabir. I can’t. I don’t know what love is. Love is like a betrayal to me now. Please leave me alone.

Kabir left from there angrily. Riddhima again reached the VR Mansion. She told Sejal she was there. Vansh saw her standing watching the decorations with tears. Vansh went to her. He tried to hug her but she moved backwards.

Vansh: Angre! Get the papers now!

Angre got the divorce papers and Vansh tored it in pieces. He threw it in the fire and they got burned. Riddhima hugged Vansh really tightly. Vansh hugged her back. Both were having tears in their eyes. They were united again; and for forever.

Ragini: Vansh! What was that!

Vansh: Shut up! You are the one who is gold digger.

Ragini: Have you gone mad. Our baby…

Vansh: You are not pregnant!

Ragini: What!

Vansh: I got your reports which say you are not pregnant. Wow! Nice game!

Riddhima: How can you fall this much for money?

Ragini: I will be back! And I will show you all what Ragini is!

Saying this she left. Vansh and Riddhima looked at each other.

Vansh: Will you marry me again?

Riddhima: Yes!

And they get married again!

Precap- Kabir takes Riddhima with her!

so I have two questions 1. Should I put marriage sequence or not? 2. What can be Kabir’s plan?

Tanvi

