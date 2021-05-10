ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (LOVE BEYOND THE WORLD) EPI 24″ Tour”

Hi everyone, hope you all like. And sorry to those I didn’t replied in the comments 💕. So got only one comment and it was she wants the marriage sequence. I think it’s long enough so if you feel bored please comment your review.

Episode starts with everyone getting ready for the marriage.

In Riansh’s room

Vansh: I am sorry Riddhima, I hurried you.

Riddhima: Vansh. Forget it. Concentrate on our marriage.

Vansh: Someone’s really excited?

Riddhima: Hmm Because I didn’t enjoy it fully last time and neither you did.

Vansh: Of course…

Vansh pulls her by her waist.

Riddhima (whispering): Let me tell you something

Vansh: What?

Riddhima came closer to his ear.

Riddhima (whispering very slow): I have to get ready. (Giggles)

Vansh makes a weird face.

In the hall

Pandit ji calls the bride.

Riddhima comes from upstairs and Angre, Aryan, Rudra are holding the chunni.

Vansh turns back and Riddhima smiles at him

Song plays

Dekha hazaron dafa aapko

Phir beqarari kaisi hai

Sambhale sambhalta nahi ye dil

Kuch aap mein baat aisi hai

Lekar ijazat ab aap se

Saansein ye aati jaati hain

Dhoondhe se milte nahi hain hum

Bas aap hi aap baaki hain

Pal bhar na doori sahein aap se

Betaabiyan yeh kuch aur hain

Hum door hoke bhi paas hain

Nazdeekiyan yeh kuch aur hain

Dekha hazaro dafaa aapko

Phir beqarari kaisi hai

Sambhale sambhalta nahi ye dil

Kuch pyar mein baat aisi hai

Aagosh mein hai jo aapki

Aisa sukoon aur paaye kahan

Aankhen humein ye raas aa gayi

Ab hum yahan se jaaye kahan

Dekha hazaron dafa aapko

Phir beqarari kaisi hai

Sambhale sambhalta nahi ye dil

Kuch pyar mein baat aisi hai

Mmm.. hmm..

Phir beqarari kaisi hai

Mmm.. hmm..

Kuch pyar mein baat aisi hai

Vansh ties the nupital chain on Riddhima’s neck and applies sindoor (vermilion) on her hairline. They do pheres. Marriage is completed and Riddhima and Vansh were in there room. Riddhima was sitting at the dressing table removing her jewellery. She was unable to untie of them. Vansh came and helped her. He slowly kissed her collar bone.

Riddhima: Someone is too excited.

Vansh: Of course…

Riddhima stands and Vansh pulls her. They both fall on the bed. Riddhima kissed Vansh on his cheeks.

Vansh: What was that for?

Riddhima: Can’t a wife kiss her husband?

Vansh: Let me show you how…

He kissed Riddhima on her lips and they made love together.

Next morning

On the breakfast table everyone was sitting having breakfast.

Siya: It is really tasty mom

Dadi: Riddhima made it.

Chachi: Siya is right. It’s nice .

Riddhima: Thank you

Anupriya made a angry face.

Aryan: Dadi you said me to book your and Siya’s tickets right? You have a flight in the afternoon.

Vansh: Where? Why didn’t you tell me?

Dadi: Don’t worry beta, I told Angre. He has done all the arrangements. I am taking Siya with me to Vrindavan for a week.

Vansh: Ok fine. I am also going out today.

Riddhima: When?

Ishani: Awww, look at her!

Vansh: For a meeting, I have a flight at 2.

Riddhima: Fine, I will help you pack.

Riddhima helped him pack his bags while both were talking.

Riddhima: When will you be back?

Vansh: Till night I think.

Riddhima smiled.

Vansh, dadi Siya all left and Riddhima, Ishani, Aryan were sitting in the hall watching a movie in full volume. Riddhima's phone was ringing upstairs so she went to her and picked the call.

Riddhima: Hello…

Vansh: Hi sweetheart

Riddhima: How was it?

Vansh: Fine, finished the meeting; Waiting for the flight.

Riddhima: Ok…

Vansh: Will call you later.

Before Riddhima could say anything he hanged up the call.

Riddhima: What happened to him? I should go downstairs.

She turned back and saw Kabir closing the door.

Riddhima: What are you doing here? Let me cal…

Kabir went to her and pushed her. She fell down. Kabir room his handkerchief which had chloroform and Riddhima fainted.

After few hours

Vansh reaches home and saw everyone watching TV on full volume.

Vansh: Slow it!!!!

Aryan: What happened Bhai? Why are you shouting?

Vansh: You all are sitting here and no one saw that he took Riddhima with him?

Ishani: What! Who? Where?

Angre: What matters is that how will we catch him.

Suddenly Vansh’s phone rings..

Vansh: Hello?

Riddhima: Vansh… Vansh please come na. Please save me. He will… He will…AHH(in pain)

Vansh: Hello? Riddhima? Riddhima where are you? Hello?

The phone hanged up.

Vansh: Angre track this number!

Somewhere in a room

Riddhima gained senses. She was tied to a chair. Her mouth was also tied with a cloth. She hears some footsteps from behind. She wanted to shout but she wasn’t able to. She was injured and tired of running away many time. It was Kabir.

Kabir: Hi darling, how are you?

Riddhima’s eyes were showing the anger.

Kabir: Awww, you are looking so beautiful! Let me have a kiss.

Saying this he opened the cloth tied to her mouth.

Riddhima: Vaan….

Kabir held both of cheeks and pinched it from one hand.

Kabir: Shhh… Someone will listen.

Riddhima (trying to speak properly): I….wil ki… U… Uhh

Kabir: No need to panic. It’s just a kiss. But if you disagree, it’s going to be painful.

Riddhima shouts with all the power left in her. Kabir wasn’t able to stop her so he bited both of her lips.

Riddhima: AH!

Blood was oozing from her lips. She was scared really scared.

Kabir: Even I don’t know what is going to happen now…(smirks)

Tanvi