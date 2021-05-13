ENTERTAINMENT

ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (LOVE BEYOND THE WORLD) EPI 28 “Ice cream”

Tanvi_5117

Hi everyone! Thank you very much for loving my OS so much. This episode might be a little boring so pardon because I wrote it with my dead brain. Sorry for the mess I created in the last two episodes.

Episode starts with Riddhima and Vansh sleeping in their room. Vansh wakes up. He sees Riddhima sleeping and kisses her on her forehead. Riddhima too wakes up. She sees Vansh. Vansh smiles at her but Riddhima doesn’t. She walks up to the washroom.
Vansh(thinking): She is still not out of it. I have to do something.
Riddhima (thinking): What is happening with me? Why am I  not comfortable with Vansh also?
Everyone on the table for breakfast
Ishani: Why are not Bhai and Bhabhi coming. I am worried about her.
Angre: Don’t worry. She must be fine.
Aryan: Hnnnn. This is really tasty.
Anupriya: You like it?
Aryan: Yes badimom!
Ishani: Mom? Aryan? We are discussing something serious and you guys are eating?
Anupriya: If they want they will come and have their breakfast. Why to stop for them?
Ishani makes a face. Angre comes close to her.
Angre: Don’t take stress. It’s not good for baby and baby’s mumma.
Ishani smiles. Vansh comes downstairs and takes breakfast for him and Riddhima.
Ishani: You must have called any servant Bhai? Everything alright?
Vansh: No need. And yes she is fine. Just a little scared.
Vansh reaches the room. He sees Riddhima in tears. He keeps the breakfast and goes to her.
Vansh: What happened sweetheart? Any problem?
Riddhima: Vansh…. It’s paining ..
Vansh: Relax… Have something. It will give you a little energy.
Riddhima: I don’t want to eat..
Vansh: Ok. Fine. We will not eat.
Riddhima: We?
Vansh: Yes, if you will not eat, then how can I eat? I will not eat without you.
Riddhima: Ok fine.
They have their breakfast together and Vansh went to his officeroom for some work. Angre was already there.
Angre: Boss, you here?
Vansh: Why not?
Angre: Bhabhi…
Vansh: She would be normal if we will be normal with her. And I am not going anywhere from home.
Angre: Ok boss, so this is…(discussing business)
Meanwhile Riddhima was in the room. Ishani came to talk to her.
Ishani: Hi Riddhima!
Riddhima: Ishani (faking a smile) come.
Ishani: So, you didn’t came downstairs as usual?
Riddhima: Yeah, I wasn’t feeling well.
Ishani: Any problem?
Riddhima: No, just… I don’t want to face anyone.
Ishani: You know, I was reading ‘fault in starts yesterday’
Riddhima: You like it?
Ishani(thinking): I think this will divert her mind.(to Riddhima) Yes, I liked it very much.
Vansh and Angre came and saw Riddhima and Ishani talking to each other.
Vansh: Ishani, Riddhima let’s go for lunch.
Ishani: Come Riddhima
They all reached down and were having lunch.
Chanchal: Riddhima, why didn’t you come downstairs?
Anupriya: We had to manage all alone..
Chanchal: Yes, the servants were so distracted in talking today…
Vansh: Mom, chachi, a day never changes anything. And about the food, they make it daily.(serious)
Everyone starts eating quietly. They finish their lunch.
Vansh: Wait! I have got ice creams for everyone.
Ishani: What flavor?
Vansh: Everyone’s favourite flavour.
They all smiled and had their ice creams.
Precap-   The Final Episode

So the next episode will be the last episode of Love beyond the world. I have nothing else to say. Keep reading and keep loving 🙃.

Tanvi 🌠

Passionate cover singer…🌠
Penning something new🌠
Immj2 Fan 🌠

