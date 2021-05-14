ENTERTAINMENT

ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (LOVE BEYOND THE WORLD) FINAL EPISODE

Hi everyone! I read the comments and everyone was saying not to end it. But every start has an end. I will not stop writing 😊

2 years later…
The whole VR Mansion is decorated beautifuly. Vansh and Riddhima were getting ready in their. It was Siya’s marriage.
Vansh: Riddhima can help me fix this broach?
Riddhima: Coming….
Vansh: Wow! You are looking so beautiful! But….
Riddhima: But what?
Vansh: A little fat than before (laughing)
Riddhima: Vansh! I am not talking to you.
Vansh pulls Riddhima. They were having a moment when they heard baby cries.
(sahi samjhe)
Vansh: Uff…
Riddhima: You didn’t even look at her. She is looking so pretty. My daughter!
Riddhima goes and picks a sweet little baby girl from the cradle.

Vansh: Wow! My princess is looking more beautiful then her mumma! My baby!? Let’s go outside.
Riddhima: Vansh…
Vansh: No Riddhima, I am going with her.
Riddhima: but….
Vansh: No goals…
Riddhima: Your broach! (Laughing)
Vansh: Oh! I forgot.
In the hall

Dadi: Come everyone! Let’s have a family portrait. Ishani, Angre, please come with Grisha. Anupriya? Where is Vansh Riddhima and Vanya? Call them also.
‘We all are here’
Dadi smiles. Come let’s have a picture.
Vansh: Riddhima, thank you for making my life more beautiful. Giving me a cute little princess. Thank you.
Riddhima: Why are you becoming so emotional? You are the one who embraced my life. Concentrate on the portrait.
The End

Talking about Kabir, Vansh killed him long ago for his sins…. So be ready for the next upcoming thriller ‘Stolen Sweetheart’ 🖤🖤

Tanvi 🌠

