Ishq Mein Marjawan: Riddhima to strike a new deal with Vyom?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Voot Select’s most popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is all set for some new twists and turns.

In the previous episode it was shown that Riddhima started feeling restless and got worried for Vansh. She went to Angre to know about Vansh whereabouts, but Angre didn’t gave her any proper answer instead he told her Vansh loves Riddhima lot.

They had a talk where Riddhima justified why she had to have deal with Vansh’s enemy.

As Angre refused to tell Vansh’s whereabouts, Riddhima decided to find Vansh by herself. She tracked Vansh’s location and reached there. She got to know from a passerby that Vansh was on a bicycle on the other side. She went there and found only the cycle and a cufflink which’s Vansh’s. Riddhima came back to the hotel. She held Angre at gun point and questioned where Vansh is.

Angre revealed that Vansh went to find a diamond named Tear of Laila which is a costliest diamond. it’s tear shaped and transparent like water and no one knows it’s location.

A rich Arab wanted that diamond at any cost and was ready to open Arab business world to the person, who will get him that diamond. Vansh found someone, who could take him to that diamond. Meanwhile someone stole that diamond.

Riddhima doubted that Sara could be behind this. She went to Sara to confront her. Riddhima questioned Sara about the Arab prince. Sara admitted that she knows the prince.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Riddhima will spot shoe print and will follow it.

Vyom will drag Riddhima to a corner. Riddhima will see the dirt on Vyom’s shoe’s and will realize he was following her. Vyom will say offer to help her to find Vansh and in return he will ask Riddhima to help him find the diamond.

Will Riddhima agree to Vyom’s deal? Where’s Vansh? Will Riddhima be able to find him?

Stay tuned with us for latest news about your favorite Hindi shows.