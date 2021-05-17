Ishq Par Zor Nahi 17th May 2021 Written Update: Mayank to be successful in his plan?

Ishq Par Zor Nahi 17th May 2021 Written Update on JustShowbiz.net

Episode begins with Ahaan calling Mayank and asking him to to pool side as Ishqi is in a bad state and Sarla is also here. Mayank says I am doing something important, you handle it. Ahaan says are you coming or I should get you as I saw you going. Mayank says okay I am coming. Mayank thinks if Ahaan really saw him but he can’t take risk. Mayank leaves the room. Savitri comes out of washroom and she goes out seeing Mayank leave. Mayank thinks again due to Ishqi, Sonu is saved. Mayank goes down. Mayank apologies to Sarla and takes Ishqi. Rhea says I will take Sarla and Ahaan you help Mayank. Mayank says I will handle but Ishqi is about to fall again but Ahaan handles him.

Mayank and Ahaan bring Ishqi to room. They make her sleep. Mayank says I should have been with Ishqi then she wouldn’t be this drunk. Mayank pretends and Ahaan consoles him and says it’s okay just keep Ishqi in your priority as she is your responsibility. Mayank says yes. Rhea comes there saying she made Sarla go to her room. Ahaan and Mayank are about to leave when Ishqi keeps her hand on Ahaan’s hand asks them to stay. Rhea thinks Ishqi is asking Mayank to stay. Ahaan makes Ishqi’s hand go away and leaves with Rhea. Ahaan tries giving reason to Rhea when she says I trust you and I can understand, I am not like Dadi or Sarla. Ahaan smiles and they go. Here, Mayank thinks again Sonu is saved. Mayank then thinks Sonu is still in room so he goes to the room but then remembers how his key is left inside the room only. He thinks whether he should bring the master key or not. Suddenly, Kartik comes and says what are you doing here when it’s not your room. Mayank says is it not? Kartik thinks Mayank is drunk so Kartik says come I will take you. He takes Mayank with him.

Here, Ahaan is in shower and thinks what all Ishqi told him. Ahaan thinks he knows how it feels when a third person comes into a relationship as I remember what happened tp my family because of my mother. Ahaan thinks to not be like his mother. Ahaan thinks to stay out of it. Next day, dadi and chachi discuss about Sonu still sleeping. Here, Kartik is eating, Dadi makes him go and do work. Raj comes there and asks Ahaan where is Sonu. Ahaan says she must be asleep. Raj asks Dadi not to worry as Sarla will need time to get ready. Dadi says I heard Ishqi did some kaand last night. Raj says Ishqi was sweet only, but you know Sarla. Dadi says this thing only Sarla can tell us how sweet Ishqi was. Dadi says a girl shouldn’t be partying like this after mehendi, it is so irresponsible. Raj thinks about Sonu.

Here, Ishqi comes out of her room and her head feels heavy. Ishqi collides with Ahaan. Ahaan asks how is she? Ishqi says I don’t drink still my head feels so heavy. Ahaan says you don’t remember yesterday? Ishqi says what happened yesterday? Ahaan says you wete drunk and Sarla saw you then you told her things. Ishqi says I will handle Sarla by saying sorry to her but who spiked my drink? Ishqi says I will not leave that person. Ahaan says don’t worry so much, relax. Ishqi is about to fall and Ahaan catchs her. Ishqi remembers things with Ahaan last night. Ishqi gets up and thinks if it really happened last night and leaves.

Here, Sonu gets up and thinks whose room is this? She feels her body paining and then sees hand prints on her arms. She sees her zip of dress half opened. She worries and cries thinking whose room is it and did something wrong happened. Here, Savitri joins thw resort staff as house keeping lady. She is made to wear a mask. She hears Sonu crying from outside. She remembers that this was the same room. She prays to god to keep the girl unharmed, she thinks that she can’t help the girl as it’s her new job and she wants to be part of Sonu’s wedding and wants to see her. Here, Sonu is crying.

Episode ends.

Precap: Ishqi sees Sonu thinking to jump from terrace.