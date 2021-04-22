ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Par Zor Nahi, 22 April 2021, Full Episode, Written Update, Ahaan’s Big Mistake!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ishq Par Zor Nahi, 22 April 2021, Full Episode, Written Update, Ahaan's Big Mistake!

Right here we’re with the written episode replace of “Ishq Par Zor Nahi” of  22 April 2021. The episode begins with a Mehendi ceremony goes contained in the point out and everybody shall be seen in white apparel as whit is the determined theme of the perform. All of the housemates are wanting beautiful in white. We are going to as gonna see some entertaining dance performances of the members of the family. Whereas Ishiqi is wanting stunning within the beautiful ethnic gown.

When she is sitting for the Mehndi the women are eradicating her bangles in the meantime she stops them by saying to not take away these bangles as they’re my favourite and he or she seems at Ahaan and he or she stays shocked. In the meantime, he additionally seems at her and each misplaced within the eyes of others he’s questioning “how stunning Ishiqi is wanting right this moment”. Ishiqi says “I would like boys to bounce for us because the perform is basically boring the should be some attraction so that everybody can get pleasure from.” Ahaan listens to her and he says let’s get to the dance flooring.

Later boys use to present dance performances, whereas Ahaan is dancing Ishqi carry on taking a look at him and he or she used to smile quite a bit as she is having fun with his efficiency then Ahaan comes toIshqi and ask her to bounce with him. Each of them dance collectively and feels for one another. Their hearts use to beat quick they usually carry on taking a look at one another’s eyes. Whereas they’re dancing each have fairly smile on their face. However that is the dream which Ishiqi questioning and Mayank involves her and asks her for dancing.

Ishiqi will get upset when she has to bounce with Mayank on the opposite facet Mayank is feeling completely happy to bounce together with her fiance as he isn’t conscious of the truth that Ishiqi feels for Ahaan, not for him. Later all the children of the members of the family be a part of them and having fun with quite a bit in the meantime Ishiqi is about to fall however Ahaan saves her and he or she is in his arms, after this each hets romantic and searching with love in one another’s eyes. Thus the episode is about to finish her benefit from the full episode on the Sony Television channel.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top