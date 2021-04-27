ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Par Zor Nahi 27th April 2021 Written Update Latest Episode: Ishqi Stuck In Lift

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ishq Par Zor Nahi 27th April 2021 Written Update Latest Episode: Ishqi Stuck In Lift

Right here we’re with a written episode replace of “Ishq Par Zor Nahi” on twenty seventh April 2021. The episode begins with plenty of challenges for Ishiqi as everyone knows she has robust emotions for Ahaan. She is dreaming about him as she feels for him. She likes to preserve round Ahaan and at all times needs to be with him. When she exhibits some steps to the household Ahaan comes there and appears at her with love.

Ahaan and Ishiqi in love with one another however they aren’t conscious of one another’s emotions. Whereas their emotions are real and they’re ready for the second to precise their love. However the query is will it’s attainable for them to convey their love or feelings to one another. Ishiqi going out and she or he retains on questioning about Ahaan.

He used to assist her and she or he retains on considering the second. She says to herself that “I may be considering an excessive amount of about him. What if he doesn’t really feel the identical for me and if that’s the case then it can going to harm me so much. So, I need to cease interested by him this a lot.” In the meantime, her toes are abut hit by the needle and Ahaan yells at her to cease and she or he turns to say thanks however stay quiet as when she turned she sees that he’s Ahaan and wonders “he once more saves him”. Might that is the signal by God. And leaves from there.

Later she goes to the designer alongside together with her good friend. They’re trying to find the perfect costume and strikes in direction of the elevate however that elevate will get caught in between and each face an absence of oxygen as they received scared and nervous. Ishiqi is so tensed that she calls Ahaan and tells him that I received caught in a elevate, Ahaan asks her in regards to the location however the name will get disconnected.

On the opposite sidenAhaan will get fearful for her and he asks for her location to his brother, and he will get to know that she goes to the designer. He rushes to the placement and reaches there. The elevate opens and Ishiqi finds Ahaan there each get pleased to see one another however Ria can also be the and she or he hugs Ahaan. There will likely be twists within the story therefore the query is will their love story get away or not. To know watch the total episode on the sony television channel or keep glued to us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
65
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
62
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
56
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top