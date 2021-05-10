Ishq Par Zor Nahin (IPZN) Written Episode Update 10th May 2021: Ishqi Holds Ahaan’s Hands







The latest episode of Ishq Par Zor Nahi begins with Ishqi pretending her pregnancy to take a lift. Ahaan gets fume hearing this story. The man asks Ahan to come otherwise their baby will be affected by your quarrel. After listening to the man Ahaan agrees to sit in the car. At the same time, Raj says that we gonna find him anyhow. Kartik asks if it will be safe to go there. Ahaan and Ishqi then say that they will settle down the things on their own. Raj is trying to call Ahaan but his call isn’t connecting. Kartik tells him to not disturb as he will manage.

The man there suggests Ahaan forgetting the quarrels and don’t make her cry and take care of her. Ahaan says that he has to talk to his family first. But Ishqi takes her joke further and tells that we also include you in your family. Ahaan tells her to stop irritating me. But Ishqi holds her hand as says that she trusts him a lot. The random man appreciates them and drops them at the lodge. Ahaan gets angry at Ishqi and she already knows that it is all because of her.

They both enter the lodge and Ishqi falls down while picking up the bags. Irritated Ahaan reprimands her to stop her drama. The manages tries to assist them and take bags from Ahaan and tells him to lift Ishqi. Ahaan handovers the bag to the manager and lifts Ishqi. Riya says that she thinks Ahaan must be angry with Ishqi and she is worried about Ishqi. Kartik says that don’t worry about her as she knows how to tackle Ahaan.

They both come to the lodge and Ishqi feels cold and fever. Ahaan comes and checks her fever and calls the pharmacy for the medicines. Ishqi again teases Ahaan that you are worrying for me. Sonu goes to Riya and Kartik jokes on Ahaan and Ishqi. Ishqi gets her medicines there. Ahaan asks the room service to fix this remote control or this air conditioner.

The man gets agrees and leaves from there. Ishqi holds Ahaan’s hand and the episode ends. The next morning Ishqi finds that her dress got changed and sees that Ahaan is sleeping beside her. She gets worried and the episode ends, get all the further Ishq Par Zor Nahi written update here at Social Telecast.