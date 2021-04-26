Ishq Par Zor Nahin Today’s Update 26th April 2021 Latest Episode: Is Ishqi Loves Ahaan?

Right here we’re with a written episode replace of “Ishqi Par Zor Nahin” on twenty sixth April 2021. The episode begins with Ishqi questioning about Ahaan and what she is feeling for him. On the opposite aspect Ahaan additionally lacking her. Each are falling in love however they aren’t certain about one another’s emotions and in a confusion. Ishqi likes to hung out with him and she or he feels good when Ahaan is round her whereas the identical is happening with Ahaan.

There’s a Mehndi perform and everyone seems to be having fun with it however Ishqi retains questioning that what emotions she goes by are true or simply the attraction. We will even go to see that Ahaan is in love with Ishqi however relations are forcing him for one more lady which makes him tensed and frightened. Whereas her brother makes use of to make him understand his emotions for Ishqi and he retains on questioning about it.

On the opposite aspect, the states tensed too as this s actually troublesome for him to neglect his emotions and feelings for Ishqi. The following morning, Ishqi is exterior the home and she or he is questioning whether or not Ahaan feels for her or not as he used to avoid wasting her by falling down. Then she wonders if there can be one thing like this then she should learn about it and perhaps I’m overthinking it.

I ought to cease occupied with it, in the meantime, she is about to place her leg on the needle however Ahaan stops her. She thanked him. Later we are going to see Ahaan ask tp a man about Ishiqi’s location and when he will get to know that she went to the designer. Ahaan makes use of to run quick in direction of his automotive as he suspected one thing unsuitable. He will get so frightened for her and retains on transferring his automotive as quick as he can.

However, we are going to see Ishqi get caught right into a raise she is so nervous as she makes use of to take a seat on the raise flooring and prays to God to ship somebody for her assist. In the meantime, Ahaan reaches there and the raise stops, the door of the raise opens Ishqi finds Ahaan on the raise and each get calm seeing one another whereas Ahaan can also be thanked God as Ishqi is protected and Wonderful. They use to smile at one another however he stays shocked seeing that lady with Ishqi. The episode goes to engaging to observe therefore set in entrance of your Television on Sony Television.