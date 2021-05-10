Ishq Sufiyana..Love Is Selfless .. PraNbir PriHaan ArHana AnuVi SS Part 6

Ishq Sufiyana..Love is selfless.. Part 6
Anupam and Rhea were standing together.Rhea was silent.
Anupam:You said you want to say something.But you are so silent.If you forgot what you want to tell me we will talk later.
Suddenly Rhea held his hand.
Rhea:Anupam!
Anupam: Ha Rhea.
Rhea:I know that I rejected your proposal.But still…do I have a small place in a corner of your heart even now?Does at least one stop of love remains in your heart for me?
Anupam was stunned as he never expected this question from her.
Rhea became upset with his silence.
Rhea:Why are you not saying anything Anupam?It’s ok if you don’t love me anymore.
Anupam:I can’t lie looking at your eyes Rhea.Not just a corner,but my heart is full of my love for you Rhea.I could never remove you from my heart.
Rhea was stunned.She became very emotional.
Anupam:But why are you asking me this?
Rhea:Because I want to know whether you will allow me to reside in your heart forever.
Anupam got confused.
Anupam:What do you mean?
Rhea said emotionally.
Rhea:I am a fool who thought that you don’t match me my status and I can never love you.Because you are the best for me and I love you.
Anupam could not believe his ears.
Anupam:What?
Rhea:I love you Anupam.
Anupam:Am I dreaming?
Rhea:No.I really love you Anupam.
Anupam became so emotional that he did not know how to react.
They looked at each other’s eyes emotionally.
Aryan was standing at the terrace while Shahana was resting her back on his chest.He was holding her closer.Both were in a romantic mood.
Shahana:Aryan,when did you actually start loving me?
Aryan:When I saw you first I had thought my dream girl is like you.While fighting with you unknowingly I fell in love with you.And you?
Shahana:While spending time with you I knew that I was getting attracted to you deeply.But by fighting with you I covered my feelings.
Aryan:Why did you try to hide your feelings?
Shahana:I did’nt want you to know my feelings for you.
Aryan:You simply wasted time by doing that.If you had not hidden your feelings from me,that time onwards our courtship would have begun.
Shahana:You are right.I also thought so.
Aryan:No problem.Now onwards without wasting time we will spend each and every moment together with love.
Shahana:Yes.
They smiled.
Ranbir and Prachi were travelling in the car.
Ranbir saw a shop which had heart shaped balloons.He stopped the car.
Prachi:Why did you stop the car?
Ranbir:I saw something cute for my cute Prachi.
She smiled:What is that?
Ranbir:I will bring it to you now.
Ranbir went to the shop and bought heart shaped balloons.Then he gave them to Prachi.
Prachi was surprised.
Prachi:It’s so beautiful Ranbir.I loved it.
He smiled.
Prachi:Guess these are your hearts.
Ranbir:No.These are not my hearts.I don’t have 2 hearts.
They both laughed.
Ranbir:I have only one heart which is beating for you. I already gave you my heart Prachi.
They shared a romantic eye lock.
They saw an icecream stall and walked towards the stall.They bought chocobars and ate them together.
It started raining.Prachi started enjoying the rain.
Chehre mein tere
Khud ko main dhoondhun
Aankhon ke darmiyaan
Tu ab hai iss tarah
Khwabon ko bhi jagah na mile
Ranbir could not take his eyes off Prachi.
Yeh mausam ki baarish
Yeh baarish ka paani
Yeh paani ki boondein
Tujhe hi toh dhoondhe
Yeh dilne ki khwahish
Yeh khwahish puraani
Ho poori tujhi se
Meri yeh kahaani
Slowly he walked towards her and held her hand.Then he started dancing with her romantically.
Kabhi tujhse utrun
Toh saanson se guzrun
Toh aaye dil ko raahat
Main hoon bethikana
Panaah mujhko paana
Hai tujhme, de ijazatNa koi darmiyaan
Hum dono hai yahan
Phir kyun hai tu bata
Faasley…
Yeh mausam ki baarish
Yeh baarish ka paani
Yeh paani ki boondein
Tujhe hi toh dhoondhe
Yeh milne ki khwahish
Yeh khwahish puraani
Ho poori tujhi se
Meri yeh kahaaniNa na… la la ..
The same time Sunny and Priya were dancing sensually in the rain.
Hawaaon se tera pata poochta hoon
Ab toh aaja tu kahin se
Parindon ki tarah yeh dil hai safar mein
Tu mila de zindagi se
Bas itni ilteja
Tu aake ik dafa
Jo dil ne na kahaa
Jaan le…
Yeh mausam ki baarish
Yeh baarish ka paani
Yeh paani ki boondein
Tujhe hi toh dhoondhe
Yeh milne ki khwahish
Yeh khwahish purani
Ho poori tujhi se
Meri yeh kahaani (Half girl friend).
Mehras arranged a get together to invite Priya’s family.
Priya entered the Mehra Mansion.Sunny’s face blossomed seeing her.
Purab:Priya,where are your uncle and aunty?
“We are here”.
Priya’s uncle and aunt stepped inside the Mehra Mansion.All were shocked.