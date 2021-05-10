Ishq Sufiyana..Love Is Selfless .. PraNbir PriHaan ArHana AnuVi SS Part 6

Ishq Sufiyana..Love is selfless.. Part 6

Anupam and Rhea were standing together.Rhea was silent.

Anupam:You said you want to say something.But you are so silent.If you forgot what you want to tell me we will talk later.

Suddenly Rhea held his hand.

Rhea:Anupam!

Anupam: Ha Rhea.

Rhea:I know that I rejected your proposal.But still…do I have a small place in a corner of your heart even now?Does at least one stop of love remains in your heart for me?

Anupam was stunned as he never expected this question from her.

Rhea became upset with his silence.

Rhea:Why are you not saying anything Anupam?It’s ok if you don’t love me anymore.

Anupam:I can’t lie looking at your eyes Rhea.Not just a corner,but my heart is full of my love for you Rhea.I could never remove you from my heart.

Rhea was stunned.She became very emotional.

Anupam:But why are you asking me this?

Rhea:Because I want to know whether you will allow me to reside in your heart forever.

Anupam got confused.

Anupam:What do you mean?

Rhea said emotionally.

Rhea:I am a fool who thought that you don’t match me my status and I can never love you.Because you are the best for me and I love you.

Anupam could not believe his ears.

Anupam:What?

Rhea:I love you Anupam.

Anupam:Am I dreaming?

Rhea:No.I really love you Anupam.

Anupam became so emotional that he did not know how to react.

They looked at each other’s eyes emotionally.

Aryan was standing at the terrace while Shahana was resting her back on his chest.He was holding her closer.Both were in a romantic mood.

Shahana:Aryan,when did you actually start loving me?

Aryan:When I saw you first I had thought my dream girl is like you.While fighting with you unknowingly I fell in love with you.And you?

Shahana:While spending time with you I knew that I was getting attracted to you deeply.But by fighting with you I covered my feelings.

Aryan:Why did you try to hide your feelings?

Shahana:I did’nt want you to know my feelings for you.

Aryan:You simply wasted time by doing that.If you had not hidden your feelings from me,that time onwards our courtship would have begun.

Shahana:You are right.I also thought so.

Aryan:No problem.Now onwards without wasting time we will spend each and every moment together with love.

Shahana:Yes.

They smiled.

Ranbir and Prachi were travelling in the car.

Ranbir saw a shop which had heart shaped balloons.He stopped the car.

Prachi:Why did you stop the car?

Ranbir:I saw something cute for my cute Prachi.

She smiled:What is that?

Ranbir:I will bring it to you now.

Ranbir went to the shop and bought heart shaped balloons.Then he gave them to Prachi.



Prachi was surprised.

Prachi:It’s so beautiful Ranbir.I loved it.

He smiled.

Prachi:Guess these are your hearts.

Ranbir:No.These are not my hearts.I don’t have 2 hearts.

They both laughed.

Ranbir:I have only one heart which is beating for you. I already gave you my heart Prachi.

They shared a romantic eye lock.

They saw an icecream stall and walked towards the stall.They bought chocobars and ate them together.

It started raining.Prachi started enjoying the rain.





Chehre mein tere

Khud ko main dhoondhun

Aankhon ke darmiyaan

Tu ab hai iss tarah

Khwabon ko bhi jagah na mile

Ranbir could not take his eyes off Prachi.

Yeh mausam ki baarish

Yeh baarish ka paani

Yeh paani ki boondein

Tujhe hi toh dhoondhe

Yeh dilne ki khwahish

Yeh khwahish puraani

Ho poori tujhi se

Meri yeh kahaani

Slowly he walked towards her and held her hand.Then he started dancing with her romantically.

Kabhi tujhse utrun

Toh saanson se guzrun

Toh aaye dil ko raahat

Main hoon bethikana

Panaah mujhko paana

Hai tujhme, de ijazatNa koi darmiyaan

Hum dono hai yahan

Phir kyun hai tu bata

Faasley…

Yeh mausam ki baarish

Yeh baarish ka paani

Yeh paani ki boondein

Tujhe hi toh dhoondhe

Yeh milne ki khwahish

Yeh khwahish puraani

Ho poori tujhi se

Meri yeh kahaaniNa na… la la ..

The same time Sunny and Priya were dancing sensually in the rain.

Hawaaon se tera pata poochta hoon

Ab toh aaja tu kahin se

Parindon ki tarah yeh dil hai safar mein

Tu mila de zindagi se

Bas itni ilteja

Tu aake ik dafa

Jo dil ne na kahaa

Jaan le…



Yeh mausam ki baarish

Yeh baarish ka paani

Yeh paani ki boondein

Tujhe hi toh dhoondhe

Yeh milne ki khwahish

Yeh khwahish purani

Ho poori tujhi se

Meri yeh kahaani (Half girl friend).

Mehras arranged a get together to invite Priya’s family.

Priya entered the Mehra Mansion.Sunny’s face blossomed seeing her.

Purab:Priya,where are your uncle and aunty?

“We are here”.

Priya’s uncle and aunt stepped inside the Mehra Mansion.All were shocked.