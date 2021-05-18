Ishq Sufiyana..Love Is Selfless .. PraNbir PriHaan ArHana AnuVi SS Part 7

Mehras arranged a get together to invite Priya’s family.

Priya entered the Mehra Mansion.Sunny’s face blossomed seeing her.

Purab:Priya,where are your uncle and aunty?

“We are here”.

Priya’s uncle and aunt stepped inside the Mehra Mansion.All were shocked.

Abhi: Tanu…

Pragya: Nikhil!

Abhi:Why are you both here?

Tanu:You all only invited us here.

All were confused.

Priya: They are my maasi and mausa.

They were shocked while Tanu and Nikhil smirked.

Pragya:Tanu…you were shamelessly walking after my husband to marry him.When that did’nt happen you married Nikhil who is willing to do any crime for you.

Abhi:Tanu married Nikhil,so that she does’nt have pay him money anymore to obey her.

Nikhil and Tanu were irritated.

Tanu:Stop it.Have you called us here to insult us?

Purab:If we knew that you both were Priya’s family,we would not have called you here.

Tanu and Nikhil were irritated while Priya and Sunny were shocked.

Sunny:What’s all this?Can somebody tell me what’s happening here?

Disha: You forgot Tanu?She was here when you were small.She always tried to separate your chucks from his love and her so called husband Nikhil is another criminal.He only kidnapped our Kiara and because of him only we lost Kiara.

Sunny was shocked.

Disha:I doubt whether they both sent Priya to us to spoil our peace of mind by trapping you.

Priya was shattered.Sunny looked at her.

She burst into tears.

Priya:No aunty.I swear.I was not asked to trap Rehaan.I really love him.

Sunny felt sad seeing Priya’s tears.

Sunny:Priya,don’t cry.I trust you.

Abhi and Pragya felt sad.

Pragya:Disha,we know Priya very well.Right?She is pure.She is not like Tanu.

Abhi:Yes.Priya is innocent for sure.

Disha:Yes.Priya is nice.But still she is Tanu’s niece.How can I get my son married to her after knowing her connection with Tanu?

Tanu and Nikhil became dull.

Nikhil in low voice:Guess our plan is going to get flopped.

Tanu:I never expected this kind of a reaction.I thought for Sunny’s happiness they will accept Priya.

Purab:Disha,but what is Priya’s fault if she is Tanu’s niece?

Disha became upset.



Sunny:Whatever,I trust Priya and I will never leave her hand.

Priya looked at him emotionally as his words touched her heart.



Priya:Thank you Rehaan for trusting me.

He held her hand and said:I love you Priya.Love means trust for me.

They had an emotional eye lock.

Everyone became emotional seeing their love and trust.

Tanu and Nikhil at Priya looked.

Priya:Maasi..are they right?Did you and Mausa snatch Abhi uncle and Pragya aunty’s daughter Kiara from them?

Nikhil:They are lying.I did not kidnap their daughter.They lost their daughter because of their carelessness.

Abhi and Pragya lost their control.

Abhi:You liar!How dare you lie?

Pragya:These people can never change.

Purab:One second.Tanu..you don’t have any sister.Then how come Priya is your sister’s daughter?

Tanu started sweating.

Purab: Say Tanu.

Tanu:Priya is my cousin’s daughter.

Priya:Maasi,but you told me that my mother is your own sister.

Tanu and Nikhil became nervous.

Suddenly Abhi and Pragya remembered that Kiara disappeared in the river with Nikhil.They remembered how Priya reminded them of Kiara.

Pragya looked at Abhi:I have a doubt.

Abhi:Even I have a doubt.

Pragya:Are you having the doubt I have?Is Priya our Kiara?

Abhi and Pragya were becoming very emotional.

Abhi:We will find it out now Pragya.

Abhi and Pragya went to their room and brought Kiara’s photograph.

Pragya:Priya..look at this photograph.

Priya looked at the photograph and got surprised.

Priya:This is my childhood photograph.How did you get my childhood photograph?

All were shocked.

Abhi and Pragya smiled tearfully.

Pragya:Our Kiara!

Abhi:You are our Kiara..

Priya was stunned.Abhi and Pragya hugged Kiara.

Ranbir,Prachi and Rhea smiled.

Sunny’s eyes became wet.He went near Priya.

Sunny:Kiara…you are my Kiara whom I missed every moment.

Priya looked at him emotionally.

Priya: Rehaan!

Sunny:Call me Sunny like you used to call me before.

Priya:Sunny!

Sunny became happy.

Priya:But I don’t remember anything.

Pragya:No problem Kiara.One day you will remember everything.Call me papa and mumma.

Kiara looked at them emotionally and said:I always wished to get you both as my parents.But I never thought that my wish will get fulfilled.Papa…mumma…

Abhi and Pragya became so emotional that they hugged Kiara.

Rhea:Prachi,we got our sister back.

Prachi:Yes Rhea.

They ran towards Abhi,Pragya,Kiara and joined their hug.

Sunny,Disha and Purab became emotional seeing the family union.

Pragya stared at Tanu and Nikhil.

Pragya:Tell me what you did to our Kiara.Why she does’nt remember us?

Tanu:Stop it.She is not your Kiara and that’s why she does’nt remember you.

Pragya slapped her.

Pragya:How much will you lie?

Kiara walked towards Tanu and Nikhil.

Kiara:So I was no one to you.That’s why you both treated me like a servant by making me do all the work without any rest.That’s why you both denied me food on time.That’s why you both beat me with belt for silly things.

All were shocked.

Abhi:Tanu and Nikhil were ill treating you?

Pragya:Do they beat you?

Kiara shed tears.

Suddenly Pragya slapped Tanu and Abhi slapped Nikhil.

Abhi:Say… what did you do with Kiara?

Nikhil:We used to drug her to erase her memory.

All were shocked.Kiara was shocked and shattered to hear how she was betrayed by the people she considered as her family.She burst into tears while Sunny tried to console her.

Disha:Purabji,call the police.

Purab: Yes Disha.

Purab rang up the police.

Tanu and Nikhil tried to run away.Suddenly two people blocked their way.

They were stunned to see them.

