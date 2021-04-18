Ishq Sufiyana..love is selfless.. PraNbir PriHaan ArHana SS Part 3 – TMT Updates

Ishq Sufiyana..love is selfless.. Half 3

Ranbir rushed in the direction of Prachi and knowledgeable her fortunately.

Ranbir:There’s a glad information Prachi.Now onwards nobody will taunt you as your innocence has been proved.

Prachi was relieved.

Prachi:However how?

Ranbir:Rhea,Aryan and I’ve discovered who made the faux MMS of you and Parth.

Prachi was shocked.

Prachi:Who’s that?

Ranbir:Maya.

Prachi was shocked.

Rhea,Shahana and Aryan got here.

Rhea:Sure Prachi.We had been looking for out the reality.That’s why Shahana,Aryan and I left residence early within the morning.Truly I had a doubt on Maya as I knew how low cost she is.So I noticed her.Then Aryan,Ranbir,Shahana and I caught her pink handed and uncovered her to the Principal.

Aryan:Guess what?Maya is dismissed from our school.

Prachi was shocked.

Prachi:Thanks a lot guys.

Prachi hugged Aryan,Shahana and Rhea.

Rhea:Prachi…we’re siblings.Why are you thanking us?

Aryan:Siblings assist one another and that’s why we’re siblings.

Prachi smiled.

Rhea:If you would like you thank Ranbir by giving him a hug as he’s not your sibling.

Prachi checked out Ranbir.Each Ranbir and Prachi had been blushing.

Ek din kabhi jo khud ko taraashe

Meri nazar se tu zara, haaye re

Aankhon se teri kya kya chhupa hai

Tujhko dikhaaun foremost zara, haaye re

Ik ankahi si daastaan ​​daastaan

Kehne lagega aaina Subhanallah…

Prachi:Thanks Ranbir.

Ranbir:I didn’t do that in your thanks Prachi.I wished you to get justice and it occurred.

Jo ho raha hai pehli dafaa hai

Wallah aisa hua

Subhan Allah

Jo ho raha hai pehli dafaa hai

Wallah aisa hua

Prachi smiled.

Prachi:However you deserve an enormous thanks from me.

Meri khamoshi se baatein chun lena

Unki need good charges lazy

Haan meri khamoshi se baatein chun lena

Unki need good charges lazy

Prachi moved in the direction of Ranbir,however she slipped and Ranbir caught her.

Meri khamoshi se baatein chun lena

Unki would really like good charges lazy

Haan meri khamoshi se baatein chun lena

Unki would really like good charges lazy

They acquired misplaced in one another’s eyes.

Ek din kabhi jo khud ko pukare

Meri zubaan se tu zara haay re

Ranbir made Prachi stand correctly.Prachi grew to become shy seeing Ranbir smiling at her deeply.



Tujh mein chhupi si jo shayari hai

Tujhko sunaun foremost zara haay re

Slowly Prachi raised her eye brows and checked out him.

They shared a candy eye lock.



Ye do dilon ka vaasta vaasta

Khulke batayaa jaaye na

Aryan,Shahana and Rhea smiled seeing that.

Shahana stared at Aryan and requested him:Why the hell did you say that we’re siblings?Am I your sibling?

Aryan:I did’nt imply you.I imply you’re like Prachi’s sister,however not my sister.So I did’nt imply that we’re siblings.

Shahana:Certain?

Aryan:Certain.

Shahana:Then who am I to you?

Aryan stammered:You…you…

All of the sudden Maya handed by angrily giving them a glare.

Ranbir and Prachi broke their eye lock and Aryan-Shahana acquired interrupted.

Prachi: Maya!

Prachi referred to as her angrily.Maya checked out her.

Prachi:Being a woman how may you do such an inexpensive factor to a different lady?

Maya:Since you broke my engagement with Ranbir.

Prachi:So what?You had a boy pal.Simply because Ranbir was richer than him you selected Ranbir over him.Ranbir too did’nt need you.However you trapped him in a faux molestaton case to get engaged to him forcefully.I simply helped Ranbir as a pal by exposing you.For that you simply did such an inexpensive factor?Disgrace on you Maya.

Ranbir:Now I’m extra grateful to Prachi for saving me from a heartless lady such as you.

Ranbir and Prachi checked out one another.

Rhea:When you bother Prachi once more,you will notice my worst facet.I used to be a brat earlier than.However I acquired reformed.However should you behave like this I’ll develop into a brat once more.Perceive?

Maya walked away in embarrassment. They smiled.

Shahana whispered to Aryan:You probably did’nt full your sentence.Who am I to you?

Aryan:I’ll let you know later.



Aryan smirked and walked away.Shahana acquired offended:This Aryan is so irritating.

Whereas rehearsing the music Priya felt head ache.

Sunny and Abhi observed it.

Sunny:What occurred Priya?Are you alright?

Priya:A slight head ache.



Abhi:I’ll name the physician.

Priya:No want.It’s okay.

Abhi:How can it’s okay?If you’re not effectively how will you be capable of focus in your work?Well being is essential.

Priya:It’s not due to any well being concern.I did’nt have break quick.That’s why.

Abhi and Sunny had been shocked.

Sunny:Why did’nt you may have break quick?Are you weight-reduction plan?

Priya remembered her aunt refusing to offer her breakfast as a punishment for not ending the family work on time.

Sunny:Should be on strict weight loss program.Proper?

Priya didn’t say something.

Abhi:The brand new era is skipping meals to stay slim.Don’t you realize that skipping breakfast is foolishness?Did’nt your aunt scold you for skipping breakfast?

Priya:No.Maasi doesn’t scold me if I don’t eat meals.

Abhi:She is pampering you an excessive amount of.That’s why.

Priya remembered her aunt scolding her and slapping her.

She suppressed her ache.

Sunny thought:Why do I really feel that she is hiding one thing?

Abhi:However I received’t allow you to starve.You come residence.My spouse makes one of the best meals.When you eat her meals you’ll overlook weight-reduction plan.

Priya:No thanks Sir.I don’t need to bother her.

Abhi:It’s not a bother for her.She had already ready breakfast.She wished to satisfy you.She will be able to meet you additionally.

Priya didn’t say something.

Abhi and Sunny took her to Mehra Mansion.

Pragya got here.She checked out Priya.

Priya whispered:Abhi Sir’s spouse appears to be like pretty.

Sunny:Sure.She is beautiful in each method.

Abhi:Pragya,I advised you about Priya who’s our new singer.That is Priya.

Pragya smiled.

Priya:Hello aunty…

Pragya caressed her.Priya felt an odd sensation when Pragya touched her.

Priya thought:Why I really feel accustomed to this contact?Why I really feel so good when this aunty touched me?

Pragya checked out Abhi and stated:You might be proper in saying that Priya is like me.I really feel that I’m seeing myself in her.Similar to Kiara.



Sunny and Abhi grew to become boring.All of the sudden Pragya realized what she stated.

Priya:You additionally felt that I’m like Kiara?

Pragya nodded emotionally.Priya merely smiled.

Abhi:Pragya..give her breakfast.She has not eaten something since morning.

Pragya:Oh no..why did’nt you eat something Priya?You shouldn’t skip meals like that Priya.Even our daughter Rhea is like that.Come I’ll serve you meals.

Pragya served her breakfast.

Priya began having it fortunately.

Pragya:Did you prefer it?

Priya smiled:I liked it.Thanks aunty.

Priya hugged her.Pragya caressed her.Pragya acquired reminded of Kiara hugging her.

Pragya thought:Why I’m reminded of Kiara when Priya hugged me?

Priya thought:I really feel that I’m in my mom’s arms.

Ranbir fell down from the bike and his hand acquired injured.Prachi was shocked to see it and helped him to rise up from the bottom.

Prachi:What is that this Ranbir?Can’t you watch out?It’s bleeding.

Ranbir:It’s okay Prachi.Go away it.

Prachi:How can I go away it like that?It would develop into septic. Include me.

Prachi took the primary support field and wiped his blood.He put ointment on her wound.

Ranbir was taking a look at her lovingly.



Subhanallah ah ah ..

Jo ho raha hai pehli dafaa hai

Wallah aisa hua ..

Prachi checked out him.

Ranbir:I really feel glad to see your concern in the direction of me.

She blushed.

Subhanallah ah ah ..

Jo ho raha hai pehli dafaa hai

Wallah aisa hua ..

After 3 months….

· · Ranbir and Prachi’s friendship deepened.

Ranbir cracked jokes and Prachi laughed.

She enjoys listening to him.

Whereas laughing with out their very own data their eyes acquired locked.

Subhanallah ah ah ..

Jo ho raha hai pehli dafaa hai

Wallah aisa hua .. (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani).

Sunny and Priya was doing a reside efficiency through the launch of their music video.

Tujhe milke laga hai yeh,

Tujhe dhundh raha tha foremost

Tujhe milke laga hai yeh,

Tujhe dhundh raha tha foremost

Tujhame hai kuch aisi subah sa

Jiski khaatir foremost tha jaga sa

Aa tu mere khwaab sajaa ja re,

Maahi aaja re maahi aaja re

Tujhame hai kuch aisi subah sa,

Jiski khaatir foremost tha jaga sa

Aa tu mere khwaab sajaa ja re

Sunny was misplaced in Priya.

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Mere maahi mere maahi

Tu aaja mere maahi

Tujhe milke laga hai yeh,

Tujhe dhundh raha tha foremost

Tujhe milke laga hai yeh,

Tujhe dhundh raha tha foremost

Tujhame hai kuch aisi subah sa,

Jiski khaatir foremost tha jaga sa

Aa tu mere khwaab sajaa ja re

He thought in his thoughts:What’s pulling me in the direction of Priya?What is that this unknown attraction referred to as?

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Mere maahi mere maahi

Tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Unknown to him,Priya was additionally gazing at him.

She stated in her thoughts:Why I’m feeling in the direction of Rehaan?I have to management my emotions.If Rehaan doesn’t have emotions for me, my coronary heart will break.I shouldn’t let myself have a coronary heart break.I have already got sufficient ache in my life.I don’t need extra ache in my life.

Maahi maahi maahi,

Simple to scrub

Dhadkano mein maahi,

Saaanson mein hai maahi

Tu hello hai mere dil ki tamanna,

Teri hello yaadein har lamha

De mujhe de apna aanchal,

Dhoop mein jalta foremost harpal

Tujhme hai kuch aisi ghata sa,

Jiske liye hoon foremost pyaasa sa

Aa tu meri pyaas bujha ja re

Rhea was strolling on the school hall.All of the sudden Anupam referred to as her from behind:Rhea!

Rhea turned again:Anupam!

Anupam:Whereas strolling your earring fell down.You probably did’nt comprehend it.

Rhea:Oh…I did’nt even understand it.

She noticed earring in his hand.

Rhea:Thanks Anupam.

Anupam put the ring on her ear together with his hand.



She blushed.



They checked out one another with a smile.

Sunny began hallucinating Priya all over the place.

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Mere maahi, mere maahi,

Ho aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Maahi maahi maahi,

Simple to scrub

Bas mera tu maahi,

Saaanso mein hai maahi

Hain mujhe hai tera armaan,

Hai tujhe hai mera banana

Har ghadi teri dil mein aahat,

Tu mile mil jaaye raahat



Jud ke bhi tu mujhse juda sa,

Khilke bhi tu kyun hai khafaa sa

Aaja meri baahon mein aaja re

Ho o jud ke bhi tu mujhse juda sa,

Mulke bhi tu kyun hai khafaa sa

Aaja meri baahon mein aaja re

Sunny was considering of Priya at residence.



Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Dil roye ya ilaahi tu aaja mere maahi

Maahi maahi maahi. (Raaz3).

Aryan,Disha and Purab got here there.

Aryan:The place are you misplaced bhai?



Sunny got here again to senses.

Purab:Are you considering of somebody particular?

Sunny grew to become shy:How have you learnt that papa?

Purab:As a result of I additionally consider your mom like this.

Disha blushed.

Purab:Say who’s she.

Disha:Is she Priya?

Sunny checked out her in disbelief:Mumma,how did you perceive it?

Disha:I’m your mom.I perceive you.

Sunny smiled.

Sunny:Priya is at all times coming into my thoughts.I don’t know whether or not it’s love.

Purab:Don’t doubt.It’s love my son.

Sunny was excited:Are you certain papa?

Purab:Sure my son.

Sunny hugged Purab:Thanks for clearing my confusion Papa.

Disha:Does Priya additionally love you?

Sunny:I don’t know.

Disha:However you simply inform her that you simply love her.

Sunny:What if she doesn’t love me?

Disha:Nonetheless it’s important to confess your like to her.

Sunny smiled.

Purab checked out Aryan:And also you too confess your like to Shahana as an alternative of creating enjoyable of her.Poor Shahana.

Sunny,Purab and Disha laughed whereas Aryan was embarrassed.

Aryan remembered Shahana asking him who she is for him.

He smiled saying in his thoughts:I’ll reply your query quickly Shahana.