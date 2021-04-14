ISHQ SUKOON BHI HAI AUR JUNOON BHI (Chapter: 1) – TMT Updates

HELLO GUYS I AM BACK WITH ANOTHER UPDATE

MUMBAI ( metropolis of goals )

At an Orphanage

A lady is seen distributing candies and items to the chidren .

then an outdated man arrives and says ” why do you brings all these for them. Already you achieve this many half time jobs to earn to your residing and you then spend half of it on these chidren.

the lady replies ” as soon as , I used to be one amongst them and all the time wished that any person would deliver me these however no person cared . I simply need to make them comfortable , that’s it ”

the person then says ” ooohh! RIDDHIMA no person can win an argument from you.

riddhima laughs and says ” then why do you argue , in any case take these are your medicines and I’ve depart now ”

SHE IS RIDDHIMA

AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

A privet jet lands and a really good-looking man will get down .

one other man runs in direction of him and says ” GOOD MORNING VANSH BOSS”

vansh replies ” GOOD MORNING ANGREY”

MEET MR. VANSH RAI SINGHANIA

MEET HIS MOST TRUSTED EMPLOYEE MR. ANGREY

RIDDHIMA’S POV

A lady is seen sleeping in her room and riddhima involves the room and kick her so onerous that she falls from the mattress

then she says ” SEJAL , for god’s sake rise up , we now have an interview at this time .

sejal says ” I don’t wanna go , let me sleep peacefully”

riddhima says ” we now have been approached for this interview simply because your father is an outdated worker in that firm, rise up or I’ll kick you once more”

MEET SEJAL AGRAWAL

sejal will get up and says ” NOOOOO! don’t hit me once more . give me 5 minutes and I’ll prepare

VANSH’S POV

AT THE OFFICE OF VR ENTERPRISES

an excellent attractive lady approches vansh and offers him a good hug and says ” Hiii ! vansh bhai , how are you ?”

vansh says ” I’m completely superb , lil sis”

she then says” why are you coming so late , you needed to return 2 days in the past . Was there any person whom you didn’t wanna depart ”

” I MEAN SOMEBODY SPECIAL”

vansh replies ” SHUT UP Ishani , that I don’t have time these silly issues”

ishani says ” in any case , do me a favour . I’ve a date deliberate for at this time so there shall be 2 women coming for interview . simply take their interview ”

saying so she left and vansh was left with no different possibility MEET, MS. ISHANI RAI SINGHANIA

RIDDHIMA’S POV

Riddhima and Sejal arrives on the workplace of VR enterprises

Sejal calls her father and him that they’ve arrived.

they go contained in the workplace and ask the recptionist if they will go for the interview

the receptionist calls vansh and ask if the women could be despatched to his workplace

He permits.

riddhima was speaking to sejal and shifting within the course of vansh’s cabin

she was about to open the door and simply then vansh opens the door of his workplace .

riddhima will get damage and screams ” ouchhhhh, what the hell”

she was about to show and scream on the different who had opened the door however as she turns round she realises that the opposite particular person is vansh”

understanding that he’s the boss , she apologises ” I’m actually sorry mr. vansh , i ought to have been extra cautious”

vansh notices that her legs had been bleeding he ask her to maneuver to his cabin

riddhima tries to rise up however couldn’t rise up.

vansh elevate her in his arms and take her inside his cabin asks angrey to deliver the primary assist field.

Angrey brings the primary assist field and as vansh was about to the touch her leg . she says” mr. vansh you shouldn’t do it , sejal will put the bandage”

vansh says ” you bought damage as a result of I used to be not cautious and despite the fact that it was my fault you apologied . now atleast to minimize my guilt let me put the bandage ”

after that vansh placed on the bandage

riddhima will get up . vansh ask her is it nonetheless paining and he or she says No

then angrey informs vansh that they’re those who had been coming for the interview

vansh says ” Okay , so that you had been right here for the interview , can I please see your resume ”

riddhima offers him file . then he ask her to inform about her household

riddhima says ” I don’t know ” . vansh seems at her confused.

then she says ” I’m an orphan . I don’t know something about them apart from the truth that they left me in an orphanage instantly after my start ”

vansh seems at her with symphathy and says ” I’m very sorry ”

she tells him not be sorry as she don’t thoughts being an orphan and he or she believes that god should have one thing even higher for her in retailer

vansh says ” I imagine that you simply create your personal future. so do one thing inventive together with your life and imagine me your dad and mom would remorse their choice”

each of them smile at one another .

then he provides” and in regards to the job . each you’ll be able to be part of from tommorow, Ishani will let you know your work ”

he will get a name and leaves the workplace

each riddhima and sejal had been very comfortable to get the job

They assume having fun with the evening to its greatest.

PRECAP: riddhima and sejal drink an excessive amount of . hopefully sejal’s boyfriend picks her and riddhima insists that she is going to ebook a cab however as a result of it’s too late she doesn’t get one .

